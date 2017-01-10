Community & People VIDEO and PHOTOS: Hammer, youth baseball players gather for Holiday Home Run Published January 10, 2017 at 8:44 am By Jason Jenkins Sun Sailor video by Jason Jenkins Michael, one of the people served by Hammer Residences, throws a strike to Paul Voelker, a Wayzata High School grad who is currently playing AA baseball for the Detroit Tigers organization. Hammer, a Wayzata-based nonprofit that serves individuals with developmental disabilities throughout the metro area, hosted its fourth annual Holiday Home Run event Jan. 7 at the Wayzata Central Middle School Dome. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) Amy, one of the people served by Hammer Residences, takes a few practice swings Jan. 7 at the Wayzata Central Middle School Dome. The afternoon outing, hosted by the Plymouth Wayzata Youth Baseball Association, invited a group of baseball fans to practice with youth baseball players and coaches and former Minnesota Twin and World Series champion Scott Leius. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) Tim, one of the people served by Hammer Residences, celebrates on his way to home plate after hitting a home run Jan. 7 at the Wayzata Central Middle School Dome. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) Former Minnesota Twin and World Series champion Scott Leius signs autographs for a group of baseball fans served by Hammer Residences. Leius led a clinic Jan. 7 with help from Plymouth Wayzata Youth Baseball Association coaches and players as part of Hammer’s Holiday Home Run event. Hammer, a Wayzata-based nonprofit that serves individuals with developmental disabilities throughout the metro area, hosted the fourth annual event at the Wayzata Central Middle School Dome. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) Nels, one of the people served by Hammer Residences, jokes with a player from the Plymouth Wayzata Youth Baseball Association Jan. 7 during Hammer’s annual Holiday Home Run event at the Wayzata Central Middle School Dome. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) Barb, one of the people served by Hammer Residences, celebrates a base hit Jan. 7 at the Wayzata Central Middle School Dome during Hammer’s fourth annual Holiday Home Run event. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)