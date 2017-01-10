Trojans tough schedule may pay off

Hockey team scores victory over Cretin

Early in the season, Wayzata High boys hockey coach Pat O’Leary announced that the defending state champs had the toughest schedule of his tenure lined up for the 2016-17 season.

O’Leary came into the season with a young team and thought the tough slate of games might pay dividends at the end of the season.

Last weekend, he saw further signs of that happening when the Trojans defeated a good Cretin-Derham Hall squad 4-3. The win gives Wayzata an overall record of 4-8-0. Ryan Mulrenin (7), the freshman forward, has added scoring punch to Wayzata’s attack after being promoted from the JV team. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

“It was good we found a way to win a close game,” said O’Leary. “We gave up two of Cretin’s goals on mental mistakes, but we showed the resiliency we’ve been looking for. We were able to kill off three penalties, and I thought it was a really good team effort.”

Looking at the stats from the game, it could have gone either way. Wayzata had a 28-25 edge in shots on net. Wayzata was whistled for three penalties, while no Raider player ever visited the penalty box.

Cretin-Derham Hall led 2-0 at the end of the first period.

In the second, Wayzata began its string of four unanswered goals. Joey Ocholik scored from Andrew Urban, and then captain Tyler Stevens scored from Urban and Tommy Bergsland. Still in the second period, Wayzata took a 3-2 lead when freshman Ryan Mulrenin converted on a pass from Colin Schmidt. The Trojans’ fourth goal of the middle period was delivered by Griffin Ness on a passing play from Schmidt and Grant Anderson.

Wayzata used both of its goalies, Reid Waszczenko and Sawyer Andersen with Andersen getting credit for the victory in a relief role.

Going into nonconference games against Holy Angels and Delano this week, O’Leary said Andersen is the likely starter.

“Then we’ll re-evaluate the following Monday,” the coach added. “I still have a lot of faith in Reid.”

O’Leary said he is looking forward to the challenge of playing Delano, which has several of the state’s top point producers, including Ben Meyers, who has 26 goals to lead all Minnesota preps.

How will the Trojans combat the high-scoring Meyers?

“We will try to limit the grade-A chances for his line,” said O’Leary. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to score some goals against their second and third lines.”

O’Leary said he likes the Trojans’ depth and they way the give a full effort every night.

Face-off times this week are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, against Holy Angels and Saturday, Jan. 14, against Delano at Plymouth Ice Center.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]