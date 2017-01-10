Community & PeopleFaith

Tapestry Interfaith Women explores the Jewish faith

By
Women of different faiths gathered to learn more about the Jewish faith traditions, complete with latkes (potato pancakes) and the dreidel game. (Sun staff photo by Kristen Miller)
Sixty-seven women gathered to learn more about the Jewish faith Jan. 5 for a Tapestry Interfaith Women event at the Bet Shalom Reform Congregation in Hopkins. The group was formed last year by three women from Plymouth, all from different faith backgrounds, after the Paris terrorist attacks. The idea was to bring women together to build interfaith friendships and understanding, leading toward a more peaceful world.

Rabbi Jill Crimmings carries a Torah for women to see during the Jan. 5 Tapestry Interfaith Women event at Bet Shalom. (Sun staff photo by Kristen Miller)
As part of the monthly gatherings, women would meet at various places of worship to learn more about that specific religion and share in dialogue. There is also a service component. For the November meeting, the women packed meals at Feed My Starving Children. This month, they donated toiletries to the Sojourner Project, a Hopkins-based emergency shelter, providing support and legal advocacy services to those victimized by domestic violence and victims of dating violence and sexual assault. The next event is scheduled Thursday, Feb. 23 at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church in St. Paul. To join the mailing list, send a request to [email protected] or follow on Facebook @tapestry.interfaith.

One of the women takes her turn at the dreidel game during the Tapestry Interfaith Women event Jan. 5 at Bet Shalom. (Sun staff photo by Kristen Miller)
