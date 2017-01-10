Tapestry Interfaith Women explores the Jewish faith

Women of different faiths gathered to learn more about the Jewish faith traditions, complete with latkes (potato pancakes) and the dreidel game. (Sun staff photo by Kristen Miller)

Sixty-seven women gathered to learn more about the Jewish faith Jan. 5 for a Tapestry Interfaith Women event at the Bet Shalom Reform Congregation in Hopkins. The group was formed last year by three women from Plymouth, all from different faith backgrounds, after the Paris terrorist attacks. The idea was to bring women together to build interfaith friendships and understanding, leading toward a more peaceful world. Rabbi Jill Crimmings carries a Torah for women to see during the Jan. 5 Tapestry Interfaith Women event at Bet Shalom. (Sun staff photo by Kristen Miller)