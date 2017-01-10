Tapestry Interfaith Women explores the Jewish faith

Sixty-seven women gathered to learn more about the Jewish faith Jan. 5 for a Tapestry Interfaith Women event at the Bet Shalom Reform Congregation in Hopkins. The group was formed last year by three women from Plymouth, all from different faith backgrounds, after the Paris terrorist attacks. The idea was to bring women together to build interfaith friendships and understanding, leading toward a more peaceful world.
As part of the monthly gatherings, women would meet at various places of worship to learn more about that specific religion and share in dialogue. There is also a service component. For the November meeting, the women packed meals at Feed My Starving Children. This month, they donated toiletries to the Sojourner Project, a Hopkins-based emergency shelter, providing support and legal advocacy services to those victimized by domestic violence and victims of dating violence and sexual assault. The next event is scheduled Thursday, Feb. 23 at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church in St. Paul. To join the mailing list, send a request to [email protected] or follow on Facebook @tapestry.interfaith.