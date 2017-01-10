St. Louis Park School District Supt. Rob Metz submits his resignation

St. Louis Park School District Supt. Rob Metz. (Submitted photo)

St. Louis Park School District Supt. Rob Metz will leave his position to help a program that began in the district spread to schools nationally.

The district announced Jan. 3 that Metz submitted his resignation. It will not become effective until the end of June.

The next day, Metz will begin a new role as deputy director of Building Assets, Reducing Risks, a nonprofit center that began as a program at St. Louis Park High School.

“I’m going to retire officially at the end of June and have one hour of vacation and then on July 1 start working for BARR,” Metz joked of his planned transition after four years leading the district.

He will work as an independent contractor for Angela Jerabek, the center’s executive director and creator of the initiative as a counselor at St. Louis Park High School.

Jerabek is essentially on a five-year leave from her St. Louis Park School District position, Metz said, but he plans to officially retire as a Minnesota educator.

Although Metz will report to a past employee in his new role, he said he is not worried about the upcoming arrangement.

“It’ll be fun,” he said. “I try to be pretty low-maintenance and just enjoy working with people.”

He later added by email, “Angie is a prominent voice and advocate for public education on a national level. I am proud to have the opportunity to work with and for her and her BARR team.”

He will retire one year into a second three-year contract as superintendent. Because he completed a previous three-year contract, Metz will be eligible for severance pay of about $22,300.

Regarding his current contract, Metz said, “I had every thought of completing my three-year contract, but when this opportunity came along I just couldn’t say no because I believe in the BARR work.”

The position also fits with his life and family schedule, Metz said.

“One of the only advantages of being old is that I am old enough to retire and start a second career, and this is a perfect second career for me,” he said.

In his new role, Metz, 57, will have the opportunity to work from home after 36 consecutive years working in public schools, including about two decades in St. Louis Park.

Metz came to St. Louis Park to be principal at Aquila Elementary School. He later became principal of St. Louis Park High School for six years before the St. Louis Park School Board promoted him to the top position in the district.

Referendum planning

The board scheduled a special meeting Jan. 9, after this edition went to press, to discuss a superintendent search process. During a regular meeting the same evening, the board scheduled a vote to approve Metz’s resignation.

The board is in the midst of discussing major changes to its facilities and will likely ask voters to approve a referendum in November.

“It’s going to be my job up through June 30 to make sure that I’ve completed all the parts of the facility work that need to be completed before that time,” Metz said.

By the end of June, Metz said the board will have to have determined its priorities and whether to call a referendum due to deadlines related to the general election ballot.

Metz said, “It’s my goal to have everything neatly wrapped up and ready to present to the next superintendent so when they come in July 1 they can lead a campaign of sorts but not have to worry about putting the pieces together.”

An expanding program

The Building Assets, Reducing Risks position became a possibility after the center won a $20 million U.S. Department of Education grant to implement or expand the initiative in at least 116 schools nationally within the next five years.

The federal government has already helped fund expansions of the Building Assets, Reducing Risks program to dozens of schools. The new funding will help the program expand to 50 additional schools across five states, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

The Building Assets, Reducing Risks program began as a way for the St. Louis Park School District to help freshmen transition to high school. At the time, nearly half of St. Louis Park ninth-grade students failed at least one class. Other risks on the rise then included higher rates of substance abuse, truancy and discipline referrals.

The Building Assets, Reducing Risks program focuses on 40 “Developmental Assets,” or positive attributes that children need to succeed. Implementation of the high school’s system included restructuring class schedules to allow teachers more time to collaborate, providing training for staff members and involving parents.

The teams of St. Louis Park teachers began to meet regularly to discuss students who needed more attention and the best strategies for reaching them. The failure rate at St. Louis Park fell 28 percent in one year.

The program later caught the attention of officials at the U.S. Department of Education. The federal government has funded Investing in Innovation grants to expand the program to all grades in St. Louis Park High School in addition to rolling it out at other schools across the nation.

Metz’s involvement

Metz noted that Building Assets, Reducing Risks began about 15 years ago, before he became principal at St. Louis Park High School. However, the program won its first federal grant during his first year as high school principal about 10 years ago. The $4 million grant allowed Metz and other district staff to travel to schools in Maine and California to help implement the program.

Federal research indicated that freshmen at the high schools who participated in Building Assests, Reducing Risks performed better in school than those not included in the program.

Jerabek applied for and won a second federal grant worth about $10 million to test the program in more schools, ultimately leading to the latest grant last year.

The newest grant technically went into effect at the beginning of 2017.

“They couldn’t offer positions until Jan. 1, so it gave me time to think and really process whether I was really ready to retire and start a new career,” Metz said. “I believe in BARR. I know a lot about it, and I’m absolutely convinced it works and so does the federal government, obviously, because they’ve put a tremendous amount of money into this project.

“I’m highly motivated. My passion is public education, and I’m very motivated to go around the country and help other high schools and students in those high schools achieve more success and, especially, graduate on time, and BARR can help that happen.”

Like most teachers, Metz said he became an educator because he wanted to make a difference.

“This was a way I could help a lot of people and also end my career doing something a little different that’s a change of pace,” he said. “It’s going to force me to learn and grow, and that’s good, too.”

Leaving a legacy

A statement from the district said Metz worked as superintendent to close the achievement gap, pursue a successful referendum in 2013, provide leadership during multiple crisis situations, develop and execute a strategic plan and continue the district’s support for Building Assets, Reducing Risks at St. Louis Park High School.

The statement notes that he serves as chair of the Children First Executive Committee, a nonprofit that also aims to instill assets in children in St. Louis Park. He is active in the St. Louis Park Noon Rotary, TwinWest Chamber of Commerce and St. Louis Park Business Council.

Metz acknowledged the job of superintendent has been demanding in terms of time required and the level of stress involved.

“Our school system has 700 employees and 4,600 students, which means about 9,000 parents, and you know, it’s a lot of moving parts,” Metz said. “The problems that come to my desk are usually pretty difficult problems that got to me because it’s kind of where the buck stops, and so the day-to-day problem-solving is both challenging and rewarding, but it is a stressful job for sure.”

Early in his career, Metz worked as a fifth-grade teacher, a volleyball coach and a track coach. Since coming to St. Louis Park, he said he has seen many students who began kindergarten during his time as Aquila Elementary School principal receive their St. Louis Park High School diplomas 13 years later.

“Those memories I will always treasure,” Metz said.

Some former students from his Aquila days have become teachers, including a few in St. Louis Park, he added. Some students he coached have become coaches.

“After 36 years, I have a lot of memories of former students and parents who mean a lot to me,” Metz said.

The highlight of his career has been working with students, he indicated.

“I care about how much they learn, of course, first and foremost, but then I love just watching them in the lunchroom, in the hallways, in their plays and concerts, their ball games,” Metz said. “They’re very funny and really smart, and it’s really been a pleasure to be able to watch so many young people over the years of all different ages grow and learn together.”

Contact Seth Rowe at [email protected]