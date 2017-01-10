St. Louis Park outlines its legislative agenda

St. Louis Park’s wish list for the 2017 legislative session includes state funding for an upgrade to a water treatment plant that has been shut down, state funding for a police trainee program and continued Local Government Aid dollars.

Additional top priorities include support for affordable housing financing, a request that the Legislature not impose limits on city levies and that legislators clarify special legislation from 2009 relating to a district in St. Louis Park.

The 2009 legislation extended the Elmwood tax-increment financing district to 2029 as a way of funding redevelopment and infrastructure improvements. With tax-increment financing, new taxes generated by development can be used to fund infrastructure as well as reimburse developers for qualifying costs.

City staff members said a legal clarification of the city’s authority is necessary to allow St. Louis Park to use money in the Elmwood tax-increment financing district for improvements to the Wooddale and Highway 7 interchange.

The city’s top priorities also include seeking funding through Hennepin County for the reconstruction of County Road 25 and Minnetonka Boulevard.

City leaders identified positions on a total of 22 issues for the legislative session. Priorities listed lower on its list ranged from support for state funding to communities responding to the emerald ash borer to opposition to the expansion of legal fireworks.

Water treatment plant

Regarding Water Treatment Plant No. 4, which the city shut down Dec. 28 due to concern about levels of contaminants in the city’s drinking water at the plant, the city seeks $2.25 million from a potential state bonding bill.

The city report on the legislative priorities included in a council packet for a Jan. 3 council study session notes the state Department of Health sent the city a notice last March stating that the city had exceeded the department’s health-based values or health risk limits for three contaminants. The three volatile organic chemicals included vinyl chloride, trichloroethylene and cis-1,2-dichloroethene.

The health department standards are advisory but are established “when their research has shown the Environmental Protection Agency’s Maximum Contaminant Levels (MCLs) are not reflective of significant science-based health concerns,” the city report on legislative priorities states.

The report continues by stating that “it is critically important to note” that test results for vinyl chloride “are very close” to exceeding the EPA’s maximum contaminant level.

The staff report notes that shutting down the plant reduces St. Louis Park’s capacity to produce drinking water by about 15 percent.

An interim fix lowered levels of vinyl chloride somewhat, but tests showed levels of trichloroethylene high enough that City Manager Tom Harmening recommended shutting down the plant last month.

City staff members have been working with representatives of two state agencies to design a permanent upgrade to the plant to treat the three contaminants the health department cited along with two more contaminants the city identified in the report as an “emerging concern.” The upgrade, which involves the use of an air stripper, would lower all contaminants to below the health department’s recommended limits, according to the city staff report.

The plant upgrades would cost an estimated $4.5 million.

Police trainee program

The police trainee program the city council supports came about as an idea raised by a small group of police chiefs, Hennepin Technical College staff and others, according to the staff report. The nontraditional pathway program would seek to create a new approach for hiring, designed to create a wider and deeper candidate pool for police officers, including people of color, women and candidates with other backgrounds and work experiences.

The program would allow trainees to attend school full-time as an employee of law enforcement agencies. The trainees could then receive field training.

“The law enforcement profession has been under a microscope recently due to many high profile incidents,” the city staff report states. “The program’s goal is to remove barriers to the traditional hiring process so that candidates with no prior law enforcement experience but with at least a 2 year degree can pursue a career in police work.”

St. Louis Park has already begun a recruiting process for such a nontraditional pathway. The first recruits could begin training at Hennepin Technical College next May.

However, the staff report notes that other cities must cooperate so that enough trainees are available to fill a classroom.

“Other agencies we’ve approached to join us in this effort express curiosity but are reluctant to commit to this pathway,” the report states. “Most commonly, the concerns have to do with cost, the length of the hiring process, and the unknowns about success rates and retention rates.”

St. Louis Park leaders will ask legislators to agree to fund the training academy costs and the first year’s salary for trainees.

Affordable housing

Council members at the Jan. 3 study session decided to move affordable housing financing into the city’s top priorities.

“It jumped out to me,” Mayor Jake Spano said.

As much as the council has been discussing affordable housing, Spano said he believed council members should consider it a top legislative priority.

Another city legislative priority seeking the establishment of a transit-oriented affordable housing fund for the Southwest Light Rail Transit corridor is likely dead on arrival at the Legislature, along with any other requests relating to the rail line, Councilmember Anne Mavity said.

Republican majorities control both the state House and Senate this year, and many Republican legislators have opposed funding for light rail transit.

Supporting affordable housing financing as a top priority would send a message that St. Louis Park stands with the larger community on the need for more affordable housing, Mavity said.

Last year, Gov. Mark Dayton proposed a bonding package request for $70 million for housing infrastructure and $20 million for general obligation bonds for affordable housing. The former could be used to finance several types of projects, including new construction or rehabilitation of supportive and affordable housing and the preservation of existing federally subsidized rental housing, the staff report states. The latter could be used to rehabilitate public housing.

A bonding bill failed to materialize in the 2016 legislative session. Dayton has proposed a $1.5 billion bonding bill this year.

St. Louis Park is supporting the same bonding package Dayton proposed in 2016 during this year’s session.

Although the city’s legislative priorities list did not mention funding for an expanded Perspectives Family Center in the city, Dayton has proposed $2 million in bonding for the nonprofit this session.

Other priorities

Although not under any levy limit currently, the city has included the topic among its top priorities.

Such limits were imposed in 2009 through 2011 on cities with more than 2,500 residents. Another levy limit applied to the city in 2013.

“Levy limits replace local accountability with a state judgment about the appropriate level of local taxation and local services,” the staff report states of the city’s position. “Additionally, state restrictions on local budgets can have a negative effect on a city’s bond rating due to the restriction on revenue flexibility.”

St. Louis Park is opposed to reductions in local government aid – state funds provided to cities to alleviate property tax pressure.

In 2003, the city lost its local government aid – then about $2 million per year. However, a portion has been restored. The city currently receives about $500,000 per year.

“This funding has been extremely helpful, particularly related to replacing aging infrastructure and equipment,” the legislative priorities state.

Lower priorities the city identified include any legislative efforts that would improve funding for the Southwest light rail project, “stable and sufficient” statewide transportation funding, “stable and growing revenue sources” to fund transit, a variety of changes to tax-increment financing laws, continued funding for Department of Employment and Economic Development programs, the ability to include multifamily housing developments in special service districts, changes to a firefighters civil service commission statute and law changes designed to improve railway safety.

Additionally, St. Louis Park supports increased funding for families of volunteer firefighters who die in the line of duty, opposes a potential prohibition on residential fire sprinklers, supports full state funding for health insurance coverage for officers or firefighters who become disabled in the line of duty, supports eliminating a requirement to pay for legal ads in publications like the Sun Sailor and supports legislation that would require Xcel Energy to complete relocation work “in a timely manner to avoid delays and additional cost on city-led infrastructure projects.”

