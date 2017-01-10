St. Louis Park High School presents â€˜Anatomy of Grayâ€™ play

St. Louis Park High School will present “Anatomy of Gray,” a play by Jim Leonard, Jan. 13-15.

The theater department provided the following account: “After the death of her father, June prays for a doctor to come heal all ailments in her small town of Gray, Indiana. Soon after, a man of medicine literally drifts their way.

Upon his arrival, town members are stricken by an unexplainable disease that quickly becomes a lethal epidemic. By the doctorâ€™s side, June learns the art of healing and comes of age in this story of the love, loss, and hope that live within clouds of darkness.”

Evening performances are 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, and Saturday, Jan. 14. A matinee is scheduled 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. All performances will be in the auditorium at the high school, 6425 W. 33rd St.. General admission tickets, ranging from $5 for students and seniors to $7 for adults, will be available at the door 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets can be purchased in advance at slphsanatomyofgray.eventbrite.com.

St. Louis Park High School Theatre will also perform an abbreviated version of “Anatomy of Gray” when it hosts 6AA One-Act Subsections Jan. 25-26. Twelve schools from throughout the west metro will perform one-act plays over the course of two evenings. Performances begin 4 p.m. each evening. There is no cost to attend.

Info: Jodi Hatzenbeller, [email protected] or 952-928-6221