Plymouth residents invited to Skate with the Mayor Jan. 20

Plymouth residents are invited to Skate with the Mayor 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at Parkers Lake Park, County Road 6 and Niagara Lane.

Participants can enjoy ice skating, hockey and treats around the bonfire.

The annual event is an opportunity for residents and community members to converse with Mayor Kelli Slavik in an informal, fun and family-friendly environment.

The event is free and open to the public.