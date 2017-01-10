Orioles girls basketball snaps three-game winning streak

Freshman guard leads the way with 13 points

St. Louis Park freshman guard Shayla Miller had a team-best 13 points as the Orioles three-game winning streak came to an end at the hands of a 61-52 defeat at Watertown-Mayer on Saturday.

Park eighth grader Kendall Coley added 12 points for her fifth game with more than 10 points in 11 games so far this season and junior guard Dylisi Sheffield contributed 10 points. Benilde sophomore Cheyanne Carter, right, reaches in for the ball against Holy Angels sophomore Alex Walker during Friday’s game in Richfield. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com).

The loss comes after Park handed Eagan (2-8) a 71-57 defeat at the St. Olaf Invite on Dec. 28. Miler made 7-of-8 free throws and converted 3-of-5 3-pointers to lead the Orioles with 24 points. She also had six rebounds, four assists and blocked two shots. Coley added to the defensive success with three blocks and two steals. Coley was 4-of-11 from the field shooting but made all four of her free throw attempts and finished with 13 points. Senior guard Stephanie Reuter and Sheffield each had 10 points.

Red Knights

Benilde-St. Margaret’s dropped to 4-6 overall with a 68-54 loss to reigning Class 3A state champion and top-ranked Holy Angels on Friday in Richfield. The defeat was the third in a row for the Red Knights as sophomore guaard Isabelle Fleming led the team with 18 points and Skylar Kosek had 13 points.

Fleming reached double-digits for the first time in five games after starting the season with 13 points against St. Anthony and 10 points against Spring Lake Park, both wins for Benilde. Members of Benilde-St. Margaret’s bench cheer during the Red Knights 68-54 loss at Holy Angels Friday. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

The Red Knights trailed 38-23 at the break and outscored the Stars 31-30 in the second half but it wasn’t enough to overcome deficit.

Kosek led the Red Knights with 24 points in their first meeting, a 72-61 loss on Nov. 26.

Contact Jason Olson at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @SunSportsJason.