Lunds & Byerlys Kitchen in Wayzata to close Sunday, Jan. 22

Rustica Bakery will move into vacant space in The Promenade Lunds & Byerlys Kitchen, which opened nearly three years ago as one of the first retailers in The Promenade of Wayzata, will close Sunday, Jan. 22. (Sun Sailor file photo by Jason Jenkins)

Lunds & Byerlys Kitchen, which opened nearly three years ago as one of the first retailers in The Promenade of Wayzata, will close its doors Sunday, Jan. 22.

Presbyterian Homes & Services, owner of The Promenade of Wayzata, recently received and accepted notification from Lund Food Holdings, Inc. that Lunds & Byerlys Kitchen would terminate its lease and close.

“Closing a location is never an easy decision, but it is the right decision for the long-term success of our extended family of employees and our company,” said Jim Geisler, chief operating officer at Lund Food Holdings. “Our primary focus now is ensuring the exceptional staff has an opportunity to transfer to other positions within our company.”

Rustica Bakery, a European-style bakery will occupy the vacant space, adding to its current locations in Minneapolis, Eden Prairie and Bloomington.

Rustica officials expect to begin working with Presbyterian Homes in February to transform the 17,000-square-foot space into an indoor market with fresh baked goods, a café, creamery, chocolatier and other specialty shops. The bakery and market are anticipated to open in the spring.

“We at Rustica are thrilled to open our third Bakery & Cafe and our second Cookies & Creamery at The Promenade of Wayzata,” said owner Greg Hoyt. “The space allows us to expand our production capacity to meet the demand of our breads and pastries throughout the Twin Cities. The great neighborhood of Wayzata is the perfect fit for both our retail cafe, and our new cookies and soft serve businesses.”

According to Lund Food Holdings, the concept of Lunds & Byerlys Kitchen was launched as a test pilot. After evaluating the model, the decision was made to close this location and end the test. Lunds & Byerlys will continue to operate its full-service grocery store nearby in the Colonial Square shopping center.

“The Lunds & Byerlys team has been great to work with and we appreciate the exceptional products and services provided,” said John Mehrkens, vice president of project development for Presbyterian Homes.

The Promenade of Wayzata, a mixed-use retail and residential center, opened in July 2014. The center includes 109,000 square feet of retail and office space, 321 premium senior living apartments, along with condominiums and a boutique hotel that is currently under construction.

“With the completion of the east block hotel and condos anticipated yet this year we are seeing renewed interest from businesses looking to serve in this location,” Mehrkens said.