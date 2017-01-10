IOCP inching toward goal at end of Sleep Out campaign

The giving spirit proved a helpful boost this holiday season for the annual Sleep Out fundraising campaign by Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners.

On Dec. 19, the total amount raised was just over $1.3 million, which meant IOCP was still $823,000 shy of its goal to collect $2.18 million to fight suburban poverty and homelessness. As of Jan. 9, the Plymouth-based nonprofit organization reported it had collected a total of $2.158 million.

“We are just delighted to be so close to our goal,” said Jill Kohler, director of development. “We had a terrific week of giving over the holidays.”

In an effort to serve the remaining families IOCP expects to encounter this year, the organization will extend the campaign deadline and will accept donations through Friday, Jan. 13, in hopes of raising the remaining $22,000.

“We’re getting awfully close and I have hope that we will actually hit it,” Kohler said.

The money raised will be used to help address the housing, employment, childcare, food and transportation needs of 2,184 families supported by IOCP.

“It just always amazes me how very generous people are. … This year and every year, this community comes through,” Kohler said.

Since the Sleep Out began two decades ago, the nonprofit has raised more than $25 million. The funds raised, IOCP officials said, has prevented families from experiencing homelessness a total of 27,983 times in the organization’s service area, which includes Hamel, Long Lake, Medicine Lake, Medina, Minnetonka Beach, Orono, Plymouth and Wayzata.

To give to the Sleep Out, visit iocp.org/donate.

– Compiled by Jason Jenkins