Health kit packing party Monday, Jan. 16 at Plymouth Creek Center

Messiah United Methodist Church is sponsoring a health kit packing party 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 at Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave., Plymouth. The event will include packing and assembling health kits for refugee response as part of a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. These health kits provide basic necessities like a hand towel, wash cloth, soap, toothbrush and toothpaste, comb, nail clipper and Band Aids to people forced to leave home because of human conflict.

The goal is to provide community members a chance to work side-by-side to bless others and make a positive difference in this world.

This is a drop-in event. Attendees can come and stay as long as they wish.

The event sponsored by Messiah Church, 17805 County Rd. 6, Plymouth. Get more information here.