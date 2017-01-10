Early goals propel Park boys to ninth win

Orioles have outscored the opposition by 37 goals this season

Six games into its current winning streak, St. Louis Park (9-3-0) looks to carry its momentum into Metro West Conference action, which began Tuesday against Chaska.

Park hosted Chaska in its fourth consecutive home game with two more remaining on the season-high homestand. After a visit to Chanhassen Dec. 17, Park returns home for three more games. Park senior Bauer Neudecker controls the puck while junior teammate Riley Dvorak tangles with two Hopkins skaters during the Orioles 8-3 win on Jan. 3. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

The Orioles have allowed two or three goals in each of the last seven games while the offense has generated 38 goals over the stretch.

Park head coach Colin Holman continues to push for the team to execute the little things well and the results will follow. That’s precisely what has happened like winning races to the puck, moving the puck around and getting the puck out of the defensive end of the ice quickly.

“The success is a by-product of the team itself doing those little things right,” Holman said as senior captain Bauer Neudecker has 44 points in 12 games. “He’s had some success as have some others.” Orioles junior Conor Schubring, front, feels the love after scoring against Hopkins in the second period Jan. 3. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

“We have a good group of kids that have put in a lot of time and are having very good seasons,” Holman said as the varsity roster on the team’s mshsl.org page has 16 juniors and 11 sophomores listed. “Any of that individual success comes from this being such a great group and that’s the special part about high school hockey in Minnesota. Communities like ours have kids that have played together for many, many years by the time they get to high school so for them to be able to see each other compete and have some success is a lot of fun for them.”

Being able to play in front of the home crowd no doubt energizes the Orioles. Holman added, “It’s fun for the community and its been really fun to see the kids in the youth program come out and support us from the mites, squirts, bantams all the way up and high school kids enjoy it because we have less time on the road now since school is back in session.”

While the program has always had tremendous support from the Park community, Holman said it’s been exciting to see the enthusiasm around the rink from the kids in the youth program at the varsity games.

Along with Neudecker, the Orioles have five players with at least 10 points and 15 skaters with at least one point on the season. Juniors Luke Mobley and Riley Dvorak have 19 and 10 points, respectively, playing five fewer games than the rest of the team. Junior forward Willy Basil has three points in just two games. Orioles sophomore Jackson Hand, left, and junior Luke Mobley (15) make a play in front of Royals senior Adrian Giovannetti (6) in non-conference game action Tuesday, Jan. 3, at St. Louis Park Rec Center. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Junior Johnny Sorenson is second on the team in scoring with 21 points on 13 goals and senior defenseman Grant Plender has 12 points on nine assists.

On Saturday, Park scored early and often in a 7-2 win over Mankato East in which the Orioles outshot Mankato East by a 37-18 margin.

Mobley and Basil scored 36 and 81 seconds into the contest before Mobley picked up his second goal of the game at the 6:11 mark of the opening period.

Neudecker assisted on Basil’s goal before adding a short handed goal, 1:38 into the second period to make it 4-1.

The early goals are as much a result of being ready to go from the first puck drop as the team has a lot of play makers ready to capitalize on the open space with the puck near the goal.

Less than six minutes later, Sorenson scored on the power play for the Orioles with assists credited to Basil and Neudecker, 7:15 into the second period.

Neudecker added a third assists on Basil’s goal, 3:15 into the final period and scored his, state-leading 28th goal and 44th point of the season on the power play at 11:11 with that assist coming off the stick of Dvorak.

Park opened 2017 with an 8-3 win over Hopkins Jan. 3 and continued Thursday with a 4-2 victory over Holy Angels.

Ten different skaters picked up points against Hopkins and five skaters added points against Holy Angels.

Neudecker had the first of back-to-back games with a hat trick. Since Dec. 27, the Duluth Heritage Classic opener, Neudecker has 16 goals and 9 assists in six games.

He completed Thursday’s hat trick against Holy Angels by the 7:33 mark of the second period as the Orioles gained a 45-21 shots edge.

Mobley had four assists and one goal against Hopkins to give him 19 points on the season.

Dvorak had a big week with seven points in three games to start 2017. He had three points (two goals, one assists) against Osseo before last week.

Junior captain and goaltender Attitucs Raasch returned from an injury at the Duluth tournament and last week stopped 19 shots against Hopkins and again against Holy Angels to improve to 4-0 on the season with a .906 goals against average and 2.50 goals against average. Freshman William Pinney stepped in Saturday to make 16 saves for his fifth win on the season.

Holman noted all three goalies, Raasch, Pinney and sophomore Neil Walsh work extremely well together and push each other at practice which translates well to come up with big stops in game situations.

“Attitcus only came back in Duluth so Will did a great job stepping in and now Attitcus is getting back in the swing of things,” Holman said. “They’re all very talented and we have all the confidence in the world.”

Holman said the focus on improvement right now lies in, “emphasizing consistently playing the game the right way and as a group,” minimizing the ebbs and flows of the game by each shift. “I’ve been very, very, very happy with how since Game 1 they’ve all really enjoyed playing and competing with each other.”

