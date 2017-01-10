Deephaven City Council follows Greenwood in adopting level 3 sex offender ordinance

Deephaven has followed the City of Greenwood and advice from the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department, and on Jan. 3, adopted an ordinance regarding predatory sex offenders.

In October, South Lake Minnetonka Police Chief Mike Meehan advised the cities of Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood and Tonka Bay to adopt an ordinance regulating where a level three predatory sex offender can reside in those cities.

Deephaven City Administrator Dana Young said that he spoke with Meehan at the police department and Deephaven Police’s Coordinating Committee on adopting an ordinance.

The City of Greenwood passed an ordinance on to Deephaven to use. The ordinance is based on Albertville’s ordinance, that Meehan said is the most ordiance restrictive in the state.

The approved Deephaven ordinance prohibits level three predatory offenders from:

-Residing within 1,000 feet of a school, day care, park, place of worship, playground or other locations where children are known to congregate.

-Participating in a holiday event that involves children such as Christmas, Easter or Halloween celebrations.

-Any offender who violates a provision of the ordinance shall be charged with a misdemeanor.

The ordinance measures the distance from a residence based on a straight line from the edge of the offender’s property. In addition, the ordinance makes it unlawful to rent any place or structure with the knowledge that it will be used as a permanent or temporary residence by a designated offender.

“It does provide restrictions on where sexual predators are allowed to stay,” Young said. “It provides for a few more controls than we have already.”

Meehan said he advised passing an ordinance after reading an Oct. 20 news article about how three offenders were released and ordered to live in a group home in Dayton.

The city reported that they were unaware that company working with the Minnesota Sex Offender Program had purchased the house. At an Oct. 28 special meeting, the Dayton City Council passed a ordinance restricting where offenders can live in that city.

Dayton, Deephaven, Greenwood and many other communities have passed ordinances fearing the possibility that the U.S. Court of Appeals will uphold a federal judge’s 2015 ruling that state sex offender program, with 725 highest-risk predatory offenders in civil commitment, is unconstitutional.

However, on Jan. 3, the same day as the Deephaven council meeting, the U.S. Court of Appeals reversed the judge’s decision declaring the program constitutional.

Still, Deephaven Police Chief Corey Johnson said this ordinance allows the city to control where level three sex offenders live and activities they may participate in.

“It’s an extra safeguard for the city,” Johnson said. “I have no problem with it. I support it.”

Johnson said he receives notifications from the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension when a sex offender moves into Deephaven. A public notice and public meeting is scheduled only for level three sex offenders.

Johnson said that since he’d been chief of police, a few sex offenders have moved in with family members in Deephaven.

The U.S. Department of Justice released that level three sex offenders have a 5-7 percent chance of re-offending within the first three years of release.

