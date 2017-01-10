Plymouth looks to lodging tax as additional revenue stream

Renovations and improvements to the Plymouth Ice Center are just some of the ways the city could potentially utilize revenue generated from a lodging tax. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Kristen Miller)

With three failed attempts at obtaining state funding for the Plymouth Ice Center, the Plymouth City Council is looking at other options to generate revenue while lessening the tax burden to city residents and businesses.

While the City of Plymouth will continue to pursue state bonding money for the ice center renovations, City Manager Dave Callister and staff members told the council during the Jan. 3 meeting that they wanted to think about “Plan B” in the meantime.

“The main impetus being that the City of Plymouth and its residents and businesses pay a lot of income taxes, sales taxes, and property taxes to the state and we rarely get any money back,” Callister said.

In an effort to get some of that money back, particularly to benefit venues considered to be regional assets, much like the ice center, the council will look into imposing a lodging tax.

Currently, State Statute 469.190 allows city’s to impose a lodging tax up to 3 percent, however, 95 percent of the proceeds must be used for the purpose of marketing and promoting the city as a tourist or convention center.

Furthermore, the city could seek special legislation specific to Plymouth allowing the city to impose a tax of more than the 3 percent, and potentially obtain more flexibility on how the city chooses to use the revenue, such as for capital improvements.

Currently, there are 110 cities in the state utilizing a lodging tax, including 26 cities in the metro area. While the majority of those cities impose the tax at 3 percent or lower, six cities implement lodging taxes of 5-7 percent. For example, Bloomington collects 7 percent, while St. Cloud collects 5 percent. Others include Rochester, St. Paul, Minneapolis and Duluth.

Danette Parr, city economic development manager, compared the lodging tax to a user fee at one of the city’s recreational facilities. However, the lodging tax doesn’t negatively impact the residents.

Parr outlined three areas where Plymouth could benefit by creating special legislation to impose a lodging tax, including marketing and promoting the city, economic development efforts and reinvesting in public recreational facilities.

Giving the example the upcoming USA Hockey National High School Tournament in March 2018 at the ice center, Parr shared just how important tourism dollars are to a city.

With 46 of the 48 hockey tournament teams coming from out of state, a minimum of 800 rooms would be needed to accommodate the more than 4,000 visitors over the seven-day period. The overall tournament value is estimated at “well over” $1.6 million in terms of tourism spending, Parr noted.

Because it’s based on occupancy at any given time within the 986 hotel rooms in Plymouth, the lodging tax revenue stream will vary, she explained, adding the proposed redevelopment of the Four Seasons Mall area could increase the city’s hotel rooms to nearly 1,285 rooms by the end of 2018.

The lodging tax could also be used for certain city functions, such as the annual contribution to Music In Plymouth. The cost of such events could be funded by this new revenue stream rather than the general fund budget.

If special legislation is granted, the city council, acting as the city’s Economic Development Authority, would designate how the revenue would be utilized.

Councilmembers Jim Prom and Jeff Wosje were proponents of the special legislation, both viewing the lodging tax as a revenue stream for the city and allowing taxpayer dollars to be used in other areas.

While Mayor Kelli Slavik said she was never a fan of user fees, she could see some of the benefits to the community as a whole.

Because the tax would be added to the overall cost of a hotel room, city staff will seek input from hotel owners and provide additional information to the council discussion at its next meeting Jan. 24.

