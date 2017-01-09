Six businesses fail alcohol compliance checks

There were six Plymouth businesses that failed alcohol compliance checks last month.

Noodles and Company, located on the 3400 block of Vicksburg Lane, failed for its third time in 36 months resulting in a $2,000 fine and a 10-day suspension of its liquor license. Chipotle Mexican Grill, located on the 3400 block of Vicksburg Lane, also failed a compliance check on Dec. 27. This was the second violation in 36 months, resulting in a $1,000 fine and a five-day suspension of its liquor license.

Those with first offenses in 36 months include Chili’s, located on the 4000 block of Vinewood Lane; Sakana BBQ and Asian Bistro, located on the 4300 block of Nathan Lane; Cellars Wine and Spirits, located on the 16600 block of County Road 24; and Rock Elm Tavern, located on the 16000 block of County Road 24. Each business received a $500 fine.

Compiled by Kristen Miller, at [email protected]