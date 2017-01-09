Plymouth Police report for Dec. 22 through Jan. 4



These were among the 97 incident and arrests Dec. 22-Jan. 4 from the Plymouth Police Department:

Dec. 22

– Unknown suspect stole a ring valued at $6,700 from a vehicle parked inside the victim’s garage on the 13400 block of 60th Place.

– The victim reported a purse was stolen from a vehicle parked in a garage overnight on the 16900 block of 39th Avenue. There was no sign of forced entry.

– The complainant advised the suspect vehicle had struck her vehicle while parked in the parking lot on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane North.

– The victim reported a delivered package was stolen from the front step on the 13200 block of 58th Avenue North.

– Suspects left the store with unpaid merchandise and were cited for theft on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane.

– The victim’s cell phone valued at $572 was stolen from the business on the 13300 block of Industrial Park Boulevard.

– The victim reported a suspect rummaged through his unlocked vehicle and may have stolen a small amount of cash on the 13400 block of 60th Place.

Dec. 23

– The victim reported scratches on her bumper after being involved in an altercation over a parking spot on the 15700 block of 32nd Avenue.

– The suspect left the store with unpaid merchandise in the amount of $224.24 and was cited for theft and on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane.

– The victim reported $500 cash had been stolen from their residence on the 13100 block of 58th Avenue.

– The victim’s wallet was stolen from her shopping cart and her credit card was fraudulently used at another business. Locations involved were the 16700 block of County Road 24 and 4100 block of Vinewood Lane.

Dec. 24

– Suspects forced entry into the building on the 15700 block of 32nd Avenue and attempted to access the safe. There was no loss from the business.

– The victim reported his vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot on the 9600 block of 37th Place.

Dec. 25

– Officers responded to report of unwanted person at residence and learned the suspect had forced entry to the residence and assaulted the victim on the 2200 block of Shenandoah Lane. The suspect was arrested for burglary.

– The complainant reported unknown suspect vehicle struck the victim’s vehicle and left the scene on the 15200 block of 18th Avenue.

– The victim reported his vehicle was stolen at the gas station on the 10900 block of Highway 55. The vehicle was stopped in another city and a juvenile male was arrested.

Dec. 26

– Officers responded to a burglary with forced entry on the 14000 block of 23rd Avenue. A door had been damaged; however, there did not appear to be any loss from inside the business.

– The victim reported his vehicle valued at $2,000 was stolen from the parking lot on the 14600 block of 34th Avenue.

Dec. 27

– Suspects punctured four tires and damaged the headlight on the victim’s vehicle on the 2600 block of Annapolis Lane. Value of damage $900.

– The suspect left the store with $27.19 worth of unpaid merchandise on the 10200 block of Sixth Avenue.

Dec. 28

– The victim reported her wallet was stolen while she was grocery shopping on the 10200 block of Sixth Avenue.

– The victim reported a decorative Christmas tree was stolen from the office area on the 1300 block of West Medicine Lake Drive. A loss of $20.

– Several items valued at $560 were stolen from the victim’s vehicle on the 13300 block of 58th Ave.

Dec. 29

– The victim reported her vehicle was rear-ended by an unknown suspect vehicle near Bass Lake Road and Northwest Boulevard.

– A lock was punched and tools valued at approximately $1,200 were stolen from a vehicle on the 3700 block of Annapolis Lane.

– Both license plates were stolen from the victim’s vehicle on the 2900 block of Niagara Lane.

Dec. 30

– Police responded to a business burglary on the 17400 block of County Road 6, where suspects smashed a window to gain entrance and stole several cartons of cigarettes.

– The victim reported his gym bag valued at $200 was stolen from a locker on the 3600 block of Plymouth Boulevard.

– A backpack containing a phone and miscellaneous items valued at more than $500 was stolen from the victim’s vehicle on the 10100 block of Rockford Road. There was no sign of forced entry.

Dec. 31

– The victim believes a known suspect gained access to the apartment complex and damaged her vehicle on the 2200 block of Shenandoah Lane.

– The victim had dropped her purse in the parking lot and when she went to retrieve it, she was advised a witness observed a female pick up the purse and drive off on the 2900 block of Empire Lane.

– The victim reported approximately $50 worth of toys were stolen from their yard on the 17400 block of 30th Avenue.

Jan. 1

– Report of an attempted residential burglary on the 11000 block of 57th Avenue.

– Report of graffiti under a bridge overpass on the 16800 block of Schmidt Lake Road.

– The victim reported unknown suspect vehicle struck his vehicle while parked in the street on the 500 block of Quantico Lane.

Jan. 2

– The complainant reported unknown suspect shattered a glass door in the main entry of the apartment complex on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. Unknown value of damage.

– Approximately $6,000 in tools were stolen from an unlocked trailer on the 17700 block of 58th Circle North.

Jan. 3

– The complainant reported a suspect broke into a house under construction on the 16700 block of 39th Avenue; however, nothing appeared to be missing.

– The victim reported a shattered window on his residence on the 14000 block of 42nd Avenue.

– The victim reported her purse was stolen from her shopping cart. The purse was later located outside the store; however, $600 cash was missing on the 3200 block of Vicksburg Lane.

– $500 worth of lumber was stolen from the construction site on the 17100 block of 60th Avenue North.

Jan. 4

– Victim reported an unknown suspect ran up to him and stole his messenger bag valued at $950 on the 15700 block of 37th Avenue.

– The complainant reported boots and other items were stolen from a locker room on the 12000 block of Ridgemount Avenue.

– The victim reported two duffle bags with approximately $2,000 worth of items were stolen from her hotel room on the 2600 block of Annapolis Lane.