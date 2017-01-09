Hopkins/Minnetonka police reports, Dec. 30 – Jan. 6

Minnetonka

The Minnetonka Police Department reported these incidents Dec. 30-Jan. 6:

Theft: 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard, 11300 block of K-Tel Drive, 12200 block of Ridgedale Drive, 3800 block of Hopkins Crossroad.

Robbery: No incidents reported.

Burglary: 18900 block of Stratford Road.

DWI: No incidents reported.

Property Damage: No incidents reported.

Assault: No incidents reported.

Domestic: 2600 block of Sylvan Road South.

Fraud: 14600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard, 2800 block of Saddlebrooke Circle, 13400 block of Excelsior Boulevard, 4100 block of Dynasty Drive.

Hopkins

The Hopkins Police Department reported these incidents Dec. 30-Jan. 6:

Theft: 300 block of Cottage Downs, 1700 block of Highway 7, 00 block of Eleventh Avenue North, 1500 block of Fifth Street North.

Burglary: 700 block of Lake Street Northeast.

Robbery: 1200 block of Oxford Street.

Property Damage: 100 block of Blake Road South.

DWI: 500 block of Blake Road North, Intersection of Fifth Avenue North and Minnetonka Mills Road.

Assault: 1000 block of Feltl Court.

Domestic: 1200 block of Trailwood South, 500 block of Shadyside Circle.

Fraud: 1300 block of Oxford Street,

Other: Terroristic threats reported on the 400 block of Van Buren Avenue North.

Data taken from RAIDS Online database and Minnetonka and Hopkins Police Department reports.