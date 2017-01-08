St. Louis Park police blotter

These reports were filed Dec. 18-24 with the St. Louis Park Police Department:

Theft

• A wallet was reported stolen Dec. 18 on the 3700 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

• A GPS unit was reported stolen from an automobile Dec. 20 on the 3300 block of Virginia Avenue South.

• A wallet was reported stolen Dec. 20 on the 1500 block of Utica Avenue South.

• A purse was reported stolen Dec. 20 on the 3700 block of Highway 100 South.

• A wallet was reported stolen from an automobile Dec. 21 on the 9000 block of Minnehaha Circle North.

• A laptop was reported stolen from an automobile Dec. 22 on the 2600 block of Joppa Avenue South.

• A laptop was reported stolen from an automobile Dec. 22 on the 3600 block of Wooddale Avenue South.

•A wallet was reported stolen Dec. 22 on the 1600 block of Utica Avenue South.

• An auto part was reported stolen from an automobile Dec. 22 on the 3600 block of Wooddale Avenue.

• A backpack was reported stolen from an automobile De. 23 on the 3500 block of Highway 100.

• Counterfeit money was reported Dec. 23 on the 5700 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

• A backpack was reported stolen Dec. 24 on the 5600 block of Cedar Lake Road.

Burglary

• Residential burglary was reported Dec. 20 on the 4500 block of West 36 1/2 Street.

• Residential burglary was reported Dec. 20 on the 3800 block of Huntington Avenue South.

• Residential burglary was reported Dec. 22 on the 3700 block of Inglewood Avenue South.

• Police responded to a residential alarm Dec. 23 on the 4800 block of Park Commons Drive.

• Residential burglary was reported Dec. 23 on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road.

• Commercial burglary was reported Dec. 24 on the 5300 block of Cedar Lake Road.

Other

• Robbery involving the theft of money was reported Dec. 19 on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.

• A dog bite was reported Dec. 24 on the 3900 block of Inglewood Avenue South.

• Attempted robbery was reported Dec. 24 on the 3000 block of Highway 100 South.

• Also reported were six incidents of harassing behavior, three threats, five assaults that led to at least three arrests, eight domestic disputes, two incidents of driving under the influence, six hit-and-run crashes involving property damage and five other thefts.