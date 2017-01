Anna Ramsperger of St. Louis Park will play Rhonda in “Fancy Nancy: The Musical” at Stages Theatre Co., 1111 Mainstreet in Hopkins.

The show runs Friday, Jan. 20, through Monday, Feb. 20.

The musical is based on a book series by Jane O’Connor. It follows the title character’s first dance recital.

Visit stagestheatre.org for specific performance dates and times, or call the Box Office at 952-979-1111, option 4, noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.