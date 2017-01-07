South Lake Minnetonka Public Safety Report: Dec. 15-28

South Lake Police reports

Included in the South Lake Police Dec. 15-28 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 15 – Hit-and-run crash at Oak Street and Water Street in Excelsior.

Dec. 16 – Personal injury crash at Smithtown Road and Wood Duck Road in Shorewood.

Dec. 16 – Vehicle reported in a ditch at Highway 7 and Highway 41 in Shorewood. No injuries were reported.

Dec. 16 – Attempted phone scam on Lake Street in Excelsior.

Dec. 16 – Civil matter on Suburban Drive in Shorewood.

Dec. 17 – Verbal domestic on Third Street in Excelsior.

Dec. 18 – Clear Lake male was arrested for carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Christmas Lake Road and Highway 7 in Greenwood. He had a blood-alcohol content of 0.06.

Dec. 18 – Driver reported to have lost control and drove into a ditch due to poor weather conditions.

Dec. 18 – Driver reported to have lost control and drove into a ditch due to poor weather conditions. No injuries were reported.

Dec. 19 – Excelsior male was arrested for third-degree DWI with a blood-alcohol content of 0.17 after he was stopped for an equipment violation on Highway 7 in Shorewood.

Dec. 19 – An individual on Third Avenue in Excelsior reported receiving harassing communications.

Dec. 19 – A driver rear-ended a vehicle after spilling a drink on herself and failed to brake for the car in front of her. No injuries were reported.

Dec. 20 – An individual reported someone had used a counterfeit bill on Manitou Road in Tonka Bay.

Dec. 21 – Verbal domestic on Third Avenue in Excelsior.

Dec. 22 – An individual at Oak Leaf Trail in Shorewood reported someone used his credit card to withdraw $1,000 from an ATM.

Dec. 22 – Single vehicle crash on Highway 7 and Mill Street in Excelsior. No injuries were reported.

Dec. 22 – An individual reported that she believed an unknown person was attempting to access her Wi-Fi on Wheeler Drive, Excelsior.

Dec. 23 – Chanhassen female was arrested for third degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.20 after she was stopped for a traffic violation near Chaska Road and Highway 7 in Shorewood.

Dec. 23 – Two vehicles were involved in a crash at Highway 7 and Old Market Road in Shorewood. No injuries were reported.

Dec. 23 – Civil matter between an ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend on Monroe Avenue, Excelsior.

Dec. 23 – An individual reported a group of juveniles were throwing snowballs at cars on Lodge Land and Minnetonka Blvd, Greenwood.

Dec. 23 – An individual reported hearing gun shots northwest of his home on Star Lane in Shorewood. Officers checked the area and did not hear anything.

Dec. 23 – Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Oak Leaf Trail and Shorewood Oaks in Shorewood. No injuries were reported.

Dec. 23 – Cokato male was arrested for second degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.15 after he was stopped for a traffic and equipment violation near Circle Road and Manitou Road in Tonka Bay.

Dec. 25 – Suspicious vehicle reported on Lake Street in Excelsior.

Dec. 26 – An individual reported someone had broken two window panes on an apartment building on Third Avenue in Excelsior.

Dec. 26 – Disturbance reported between an ex-husband and ex-wife on Wood Duck Circle, Shorewood.

Dec. 26 – Vehicle was reported in Freeman Park after hours on Manor Road in Shorewood.

Dec. 27 – Civil matter between an ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend on Monroe Avenue in Excelsior.

Dec. 28 – Vehicle reported in Freeman Park after hours on Eureka Road in Shorewood.

Excelsior Fire District reports

Included in the Excelsior Fire District Dec. 19-25 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 19 – Motor vehicle crash at Oak and Water streets in Excelsior.

Dec. 19 – Medical at Chartwell Hill in Shorewood.

Dec. 21 – Water problem at Holly Lane in Shorewood.

Dec. 21 – Medical at Spring Creek Drive in Deephaven.

Dec. 22 – Medical at Tonka Bay Road in Tonka Bay.

Dec. 23 – Medical at Third Avenue in Excelsior.

Dec. 23 – Medical at Howards Point Road in Shorewood.

Dec. 23 – Medical at Summerville Road in Deephaven.

Dec. 24 – Mutual aid to Victoria Fire.

Dec. 24 – Medical at Murray Street in Shorewood.

Dec. 24 – Medical at Wild Rose Lane in Shorewood.

Dec. 24 – Medical at Hamilton Avenue in Deephaven.

Dec. 25 – Medical at Linden Street in Excelsior.

Dec. 25 – Medical at Third Avenue in Excelsior.

Dec. 25 – Medical at Yellowstone Trail in Shorewood.

Dec. 25 – Medical at Weeks Road in Greenwood.