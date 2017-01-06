Top Wayzata, Armstrong Sports Achievers of 2016

Trojan, Falcon athletes excel

The two major high schools in the Wayzata-Plymouth area, Armstrong and Wayzata, both had much to celebrate during the 2016 athletic year.

Evan McClellon, Armstrong High’s talented track sprinter was a state champion, while Nordic skier Hannah Rudd led the Falcons to a state team championship. Thomas Barber, the 2016 Armstrong High graduate, was a potential redshirt, but the University of Minnesota football coaching staff took that red shirt off his back and gave him his dad’s former number, allowing him to become an impact player.

Wayzata won state team titles in baseball, boys hockey, boys track and field and boys cross country, and of course, girls synchronized swimming. It was the Trojans’ 10th consecutive synchronized swimming championship.

David Plummer, the Wayzata High boys swimming coach, took time off from the local scene to win a bronze medal in the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Many other area athletes had remarkable achievements this year.

Following are bioclips of the Wayzata-Plymouth area’s Top Sports Achievers for 2016.

Ana Aguado

Armstrong High’s girls soccer goalie led her team to the Northwest Suburban Conference title while earning second-team All-State honors in 2016. She has committed to play soccer for the University of Minnesota next season.

Michaela Baker

Baker, an outstanding track and field competitor for the Armstrong Falcons, placed third in the triple jump during the State Class AA Meet at Hamline University. She also took seventh place in the 100-meter hurdles.

Thomas Barber

The former Armstrong High All-State football player had an outstanding first season with the University of Minnesota as a linebacker and impact special-teams player.

Amar Batra

Batra was the leading scorer for the Wayzata High boys lacrosse team and made the All-Lake Conference team for the third straight year. He led the Trojans to third place in the State Tournament.

Nick Beaty

Wayzata High’s tennis standout finished second in the State Class AA Tournament as a senior, completing a six-year varsity career. Beaty won a scholarship to play for the University of Michigan. Wayzata head coach Jeff Prondzinski called Beaty the best player in the history of Wayzata tennis. Wayzata High’s all-time leading boys basketball scorer, Johnny Beeninga, dribbles against an Edina defender last winter. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

Johnny Beeninga

As a four-year starter at point guard, Beeninga was the heart and soul of the Wayzata High boys basketball program. In his senior year, he became the Trojans’ all-time leader in scoring and assists. Wayzata was the only team to defeat state Class 4A champion Hopkins last season.

Kate Berg

Wayzata High’s senior volleyball hitter led the Lake Conference in kills this season as she won her third straight all-conference award. Berg has accepted a scholarship offer to play for the University of Minnesota-Duluth next season.

Brendan Broady

Broady was one of the key pitchers who led the Wayzata High baseball team to the state Class AAA title last spring. His record was 5-1. He was even better during the summer as he posted a 6-0 record for the Wayzata American Legion Baseball team.

Jaret Carpenter

When he graduated from Wayzata High last spring, Carpenter was his school’s all-time best distance runner. During his senior year, he won the state cross country title and added wins in the 1,600 and the 3,200 at the State Class AA Track Meet. He is now running for Purdue University.

Bobby DeWitt

DeWitt coached Wayzata High to the first baseball championship in school history as the Trojans overwhelmed Champlin Park 9-1 in the state-title game at Target Field.

Colleen Donlin

Donlin enjoys all forms of swimming. She was on the WHS girls swimming team through three state-championship seasons and she helped the Trojans win their 10th straight synchronized swimming title last spring. In her best synchro performances, she won the Extended Solo title and the Extended Duet title with her partner Lucy Liu.

Falcon Doubles

Armstrong High’s boys tennis doubles team of Joe Lipovetz and Nikita Snezhko lost in the first round of the State Class AA Tournament before storming back to win the consolation championship.

Dan Herda

Herda surpassed the 30-win mark and earned a State Class AAA Tournament berth for the Wayzata High wrestling team. He is currently ranked fifth in state in the 170-pound weight class.

Parker Hlavacek

Hlavacek filled numerous roles for the Wayzata High and American Legion Baseball teams. He was the lead-off batter for both clubs while starting at second base. Hlavacek also took his turns on the pitching mound and had a 6-1 record in Legion ball. In addition to lettering in baseball, he was a starter for Trojan teams in basketball and football. Wayzata Trojan girls hockey star Hannah Heising (10) is a member of the USA Under-18 national team for the second year in a row. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman) Maclane King (9) of the Wayzata High boys soccer team celebrates his winning goal against Minnetonka with teammates Alex Bracken (23) and Patrick Weah (right). (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

Hannah Heising

Wayzata High’s girls hockey scoring leader has accepted a scholarship offer to play for Penn State University next season. For the second straight year, she has been selected to play for Team USA in the World Under-18 Championships.

Maclane King

King started slowly during the 2016 Wayzata High boys soccer season, but he finished like gang busters with 12 goals in the last 14 matches. He scored the game-winner when Wayzata edged Minnetonka 2-1 for the Lake title. The Trojans went on to take second place in the State Class AA Tournament.

Graham Maas

Maas, a world-class modern pentathlete in his age group, has become one of the best fencers in the nation in the junior ranks.

Jake Marsh

Wayzata High’s football quarterback and baseball catcher finished his storied career with the Trojans by winning a state Class AAA baseball championship. He led Wayzata to a 23-3 record last spring and is now competing at Bethel University.

Makaela McIntosh

Armstrong High’s all-conference softball pitcher led the Falcons to second place in the Section 6AAA Tournament last spring. She lost a pitchers’ duel to Lauren Feagler of Hopkins in the section finals at Edina’s Pamela Park. Armstrong High girls softball pitcher Mikaela McIntosh leads the Falcons to second place in the Section 6AAA Tournament. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman) Evan McClellon, Armstrong’s speedy track sprinter, wins the 100-meter dash at the State Class AA Meet. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

Evan McClellon

As one of the greatest sprinters in the history of Minnesota high school track, the Armstrong High athlete was the 100-meter dash champ at the State Class AA Meet. His time in the finals was 10.51 seconds. His season best time was 10.36.

Carly Quast

The Wayzata High senior led the Trojan swimmers to second place in the State Class AA Meet at the University of Minnesota. Quast won state individual titles in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke and led the Trojans to first place in the medley relay. Her medley teammates are Alyssa Marquette, Alexis Schaaf and Cindy Zhou.

David Plummer

The Wayzata High boys swimming coach, who has also coached in the Minnetonka Swim Club, won a bronze medal in the 100-meter backstroke during the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Hannah Rudd

Rudd led the Armstrong High girls Nordic ski team to the state championship at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik. She was Armstrong’s Athena Award winner as the outstanding female athlete of 2016.

Thomas Skoro

One of the best pitchers in recent Lake Conference history, Skoro led the Wayzata Trojans to their first-ever state high school baseball title. He threw a complete game in the state Class AAA finals as Wayzata topped Champlin Park 9-1. Skoro is now pitching for Kansas State University. Left-handed pitcher Thomas Skoro led the Wayzata High baseball team to its first state title in 2016. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

Connor Smith

Smith, the 2016 Armstrong High graduate, won co-Section Swimmer of the Year Honors. He went on to take 11th place in the 100-yard freestyle at the State Class AA Meet.

Kiera Smith

The Heritage Christian Academy golfer overcame a bout with mono to win the State Class A Girls Golf Tournament. She shot rounds of 80 and 76 for a 156 total.

Anders Sonnesyn

As a sophomore last winter, Sonnesyn led the Wayzata High boys Nordic ski team to the Lake Conference title. He went on to win the individual championship at the Lake Meet.

Hank Sorensen

Outstanding defensive play from Sorensen helped Wayzata High School’s boys hockey team win the first state championship in school history in 2016. He made the All-Lake Conference team for the second straight year. Hank Sorensen of the Wayzata High boys hockey team gets ready to make a play for the state-champion Trojans. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

Ruby Stauber

Stauber, the 2016 Wayzata High graduate, won her school’s Athena Award as the outstanding female athlete. During the indoor track season, Stauber had the nation’s second-best time in the 800-meter run. She easily won the 800 at the State Class AA Track Meet and is now running collegiately at Louisiana State.

Trojan Doubles

Wayzata High juniors Sam Stephenson and Sydney Stern won the state Class AA tennis doubles consolation title in 2016. Without a senior in the lineup, the Trojans were second to Delano in the Section 5AA Team Tournament. Wayzata’s All-Lake girls tennis player Sam Stephenson wins her way to state for the second year in a row. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

Morgan Turner

Turner, a four-year starter for the Wayzata High girls soccer team, earned her second first-team All-State award in her senior season.

Patrick Weah

Weah, a freshman forward, was the second-leading scorer for the state Class AA runner-up Wayzata High boys soccer team. He made All-Lake Conference and All-State teams.

Bryson Wilkins

Wilkins earned All-West District honors as an offensive lineman for the Wayzata High football team. He is also the Trojans’ varsity heavyweight wrestler.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]