St. Louis Park Senior Program highlights

The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting these activities:

• The January Party in the Park features Allen and Matt, a father-and-son duo who will perform a patriotic musical revue. The monthly celebration will be 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd.

• “Beginning Woodworking” is a seven-week class beginning 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Lenox. Instructor John Tasto will help beginners learn safety rules and how to use woodworking equipment while making a cribbage board. Tasto will also have an open woodshop 7:30-8:30 p.m. on the days of the class for people with previous woodworking experience.

• Learn about the iPhone at a two-session class, taught by Douglas Carlson, 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Thursday, Jan. 12, at Lenox.

• “Gentle Yoga” with instructor Annette Fragale begins 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Lenox.

• “Russia, Past, Present and Future,” a five-week class taught by Louis P. Lavoie, begins 12:30-2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Lenox. Russia’s history from the ninth century to the present will be summarized to give context for Putin’s Russia of today.

For more information and to register, call 952-928-6444. Members of the St. Louis Park Senior Program receive discounts on fees.