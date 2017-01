Wayzata Library will host Crafternoon: Bring Your Own Craft 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 11 and Jan. 18, at the library, 620 Rice St. E.

Families are invited to bring their own knitting, sewing and cross-stich or other projects to work on while meeting other local crafters.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669