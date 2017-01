Wayzata Library will host Community Dialogue: Bullying 6-7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the library, 620 Rice St. E.

The community is invited to attend this deliberative forum to better understand and deal with bullying. A copy of the issue guide for this forum can be picked up at the library.

This event is sponsored by Friends of the Wayzata Library and presented in collaboration with the National Issues Forums Institute.

Info and to register: hclib.org/wayzata