South Lake Minnetonka Community Calendar: Jan. 5-13

Thursday, Jan. 5

BRIDGE

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

OPEN LATE

THURSDAY

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Downtown Excelsior

Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

MINNETONKA SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD MEETING

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkaschools.org

MINNEHAHA CREEK WATERSHED

DISTRICT

OPERATIONS

AND PROGRAMS

COMMITTEE

MEETING

When: 6:45-7:45 p.m.

Where: MCWD Offices, 15320 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka

Info: minnehahacreek.org

Friday, Jan. 6

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

BINGO

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

Saturday, Jan. 7

BREAKFAST AT THE LODGE

When: 8-9 a.m.

Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge

Info: excelsior113.org

WINTER MORNINGS ON THE FARM

When: 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista

Info: threeriversparks.org

Sunday, Jan. 8

WOMEN’S

KICK-SLEDDING

AND CHOCOLATE

When: 2:20-4 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

Monday, Jan. 9

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

QUILTING GROUP

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

MY PRESCHOOLER AND ME: LOWRY LITTLE ONES

When: 10-11:30 a.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

BABY STORYTIME

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Excelsior Library

Info: hclib.org

PRESCHOOL DROP-OFF: KITS AND CUBS

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

OFFICERS MEETING

When: 6-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge

Info: excelsior113.org

SHOREWOOD CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us

WOODLAND CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Deephaven City Hall

Info: woodlandmn.org

TAPPING HISTORY: AMOS AND SUSAN GRAY AND THEIR BAY

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: elmhs.org

Tuesday, Jan. 10

CARD CRAFTERS

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

WOOD CARVERS

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

KNITTING GROUP

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

EXCELSIOR ROTARY CLUB

When: Noon

Where: Minnetonka Community Education Center

Info: excelsiorrotary.org

BEADING

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

WINTER FARMERS’ MARKET

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

OPEN HOUSE

When: 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: St. John the Baptist Catholic Montessori School

Info: stjohns-excelsior.org

EXCELSIOR PARK AND RECREATION COMMISSION

MEETING

When: 6:15-8 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us

MEN’S BOOK CLUB

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Library

Info: hclib.org

SHOREWOOD PARK COMMISSION

MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us

Wednesday, Jan. 11

LAKE MINNETONKA EXCELSIOR

ROTARY CLUB

When: 7 a.m.

Where: Maynard’s

Info: lmerc.org

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

QUILTING GROUP

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

MAHJONG

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

COMPUTER

WORKSHOP

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

COMPUTER

WORKSHOP

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

LAKE MINNETONKA CONSERVATION

DISTRICT MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: lmcd.org

Thursday, Jan. 12

DRIVER

IMPROVEMENT CLASS

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

BRIDGE

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

TEEN TIME

When: 4-5:30 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Library

Info: hclib.org

ARCTIC FEVER: WINE AND PAINT

When: 6-8 p.m.

Where: Lord Fletcher’s, 3746 Sunset Dr., Spring ParK

Info: bit.ly/2ia7FN3

OPEN LATE

THURSDAY

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Downtown Excelsior

Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

WALK WHEN THE MOON IS FULL: OWL MOON

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

Friday, Jan. 13

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

BINGO

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

ARCTIC FEVER: SNOW SCULPTING AND PIZZA PARTY

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Badger Park

Info: arcticfever.net