South Lake Minnetonka Community Calendar: Jan. 5-13

Thursday, Jan. 5
BRIDGE
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
OPEN LATE
THURSDAY
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com
MINNETONKA SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD MEETING
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka
Info: minnetonkaschools.org
MINNEHAHA CREEK WATERSHED
DISTRICT
OPERATIONS
AND PROGRAMS
COMMITTEE
MEETING
When: 6:45-7:45 p.m.
Where: MCWD Offices, 15320 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka
Info: minnehahacreek.org
Friday, Jan. 6
DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
BINGO
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
Saturday, Jan. 7
BREAKFAST AT THE LODGE
When: 8-9 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge
Info: excelsior113.org
WINTER MORNINGS ON THE FARM
When: 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista
Info: threeriversparks.org
Sunday, Jan. 8
WOMEN’S
KICK-SLEDDING
AND CHOCOLATE
When: 2:20-4 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org
Monday, Jan. 9
DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
QUILTING GROUP
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
MY PRESCHOOLER AND ME: LOWRY LITTLE ONES
When: 10-11:30 a.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org
BABY STORYTIME
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Library
Info: hclib.org
PRESCHOOL DROP-OFF: KITS AND CUBS
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org
OFFICERS MEETING
When: 6-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge
Info: excelsior113.org
SHOREWOOD CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us
WOODLAND CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Deephaven City Hall
Info: woodlandmn.org
TAPPING HISTORY: AMOS AND SUSAN GRAY AND THEIR BAY
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: elmhs.org
Tuesday, Jan. 10
CARD CRAFTERS
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
WOOD CARVERS
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
KNITTING GROUP
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
EXCELSIOR ROTARY CLUB
When: Noon
Where: Minnetonka Community Education Center
Info: excelsiorrotary.org
BEADING
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
WINTER FARMERS’ MARKET
When: 2-6 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com
OPEN HOUSE
When: 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: St. John the Baptist Catholic Montessori School
Info: stjohns-excelsior.org
EXCELSIOR PARK AND RECREATION COMMISSION
MEETING
When: 6:15-8 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us
MEN’S BOOK CLUB
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Library
Info: hclib.org
SHOREWOOD PARK COMMISSION
MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us
Wednesday, Jan. 11
LAKE MINNETONKA EXCELSIOR
ROTARY CLUB
When: 7 a.m.
Where: Maynard’s
Info: lmerc.org
DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
QUILTING GROUP
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
MAHJONG
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
COMPUTER
WORKSHOP
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
COMPUTER
WORKSHOP
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
LAKE MINNETONKA CONSERVATION
DISTRICT MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: lmcd.org
Thursday, Jan. 12
DRIVER
IMPROVEMENT CLASS
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
BRIDGE
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
TEEN TIME
When: 4-5:30 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Library
Info: hclib.org
ARCTIC FEVER: WINE AND PAINT
When: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Lord Fletcher’s, 3746 Sunset Dr., Spring ParK
Info: bit.ly/2ia7FN3
OPEN LATE
THURSDAY
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com
WALK WHEN THE MOON IS FULL: OWL MOON
When: 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org
Friday, Jan. 13
DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
BINGO
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
ARCTIC FEVER: SNOW SCULPTING AND PIZZA PARTY
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Badger Park
Info: arcticfever.net