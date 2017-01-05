South Lake Arctic Fever winter celebration Jan. 12-17

< > Several families took advantage of the sledding hill last year in Shorewood’s Freeman Park. Sledding was one of the events scheduled as part of South Lake’s Arctic Fever celebration. (Sun Sailor file photo)

The cities of Shorewood, Tonka Bay and Excelsior are ready to spread the fever Jan. 12-17 at the 11th Annual Arctic Fever Winter Festival.

The celebration began in 2006 when the cities came together to find a way to get South Lake residents outside for fresh air and exercise during the winter season.

Most activities are free and include dog sled rides, horse drawn wagon and sleigh rides, Excelsior Library magic show, human bowling on ice, princess brunch, a snow sculpting contest and pizza party and arctic bowling at Country Club Lanes.

For more information visit arcticfever.net or call the City of Shorewood at 952-960-7900.

Schedule of events

Sunday, Jan. 8

ARCTIC FEVER FUNDRAISER

When: 8-11 a.m.

Where: Excelsior American Legion Post 259

Info: bit.ly/2i7vP7Q

Thursday, Jan. 12

WINE AND PAINT

When: 6-8 p.m.

Where: Lord Fletcher’s, 3746 Sunset Dr., Spring Park

Info: bit.ly/2ia7FN3

Friday, Jan. 13

SNOW SCULPTING AND PIZZA PARTY

When: All week, sculptures must be completed by 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13

Info: bit.ly/2ilLNP0

Saturday, Jan. 14

SHOREWOOD – FREEMAN PARK

-Sledding – 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

-Sleigh Rides – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

-Dog Sled Rides – 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

-Bonfire – 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

-Snowshoeing – 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

-Llamas – 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

-Winter Yoga – 12:30-1:15 p.m.

TONKA BAY – MANITOU PARK

-South Lake Minnetonka Police Department ATV Demo – 12:30-1:30 p.m.

-Open Skate – 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Cocoa and s’mores – 12:30-3:30 p.m.

-Snowman and penguin character visit – 12:30-3:30 p.m.

-Photo Board – noon-3:30 p.m.

-Human Bowling – 2:30-3:30 p.m.

-Snowshoeing – 2-3:30 p.m.

-Country Club Lanes Arctic Bowl – 1:30-3:30 p.m.

-Country Club Lanes Coat Drive – 4-6 p.m.

EXCELSIOR – COMMONS PARK

-Excelsior Library Magic Show – 10:30 a.m.

-Wagon Rides – 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

-Kiteboard demo – 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

-Kids ice fishing – noon-4 p.m.

-Fat Bike Race – 2 p.m.

-Excelsior Brewing Co. Party – 3-11 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 17

PRINCESS BRUNCH

When: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Where: Lord Fletcher’s, 3746 Sunset Dr.

Info: Call 952-471-8513 to RSVP