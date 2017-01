(Official Publication)

BASS LAKE AERATION

The Bass Lake Association will be beginning an aeration system starting on January 19, 2017. The location will be in the N.E. corner of Bass Lake, extended about 300 feet from the shore. The area will be posted and warning signs will be placed around the open area, but this area should be AVOIDED BY LAKE USERS.

