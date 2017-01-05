Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ST. LOUIS PARK

NOTICE OF HEARING ON

APPLICATION FOR A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT

5005 MINNETONKA BOULEVARD

Carpenter Park

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of St. Louis Park will meet at City Hall (5005 Minnetonka Boulevard) on Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at 6:00 p.m., and will conduct a public hearing on the application from the City of St. Louis Park for a conditional use permit located at Carpenter Park (5005 Minnetonka Boulevard) described as follows:

The southwest corner of Carpenter Park located at 5005 Minnetonka Boulevard

The request is to remove 6,000 cubic yards of soil from the southwest corner of Carpenter Park to install an underground stormwater detention system. A skate park is proposed to be constructed over the area disturbed for the stormwater system.

As specified in Section 36-79.(b) of the Ordinance Code relating to zoning, a conditional use permit is required to remove more than 400 cubic yards of soil for property located in the POS Parks and Open Space District.

Auxiliary aids for individuals with disabilities are available upon request. To make arrangements, please call 952/924-2575 at least 96 hours in advance of meeting.

If you have questions, contact COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT at 952/924-2575.

MELISSA KENNEDY

CITY CLERK

Published in the

St. Louis Park Sun Sailor

January 5, 2017

638406