Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF PLYMOUTH

COUNTY OF HENNEPIN

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Plymouth, County of Hennepin County, State of Minnesota, will hold a public hearing on January 24, 2017, at approximately 7:00 P.M. at the City Council Chambers in City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth, Minnesota, relating to the City of Plymouths (the City) proposed adoption of a Modification to the Development Program for Development District No. 7 (the Development Program Modification), the proposed establishment of Tax Increment Financing District No. 7-9 (a redevelopment tax increment financing district) within Development District No. 7, and the proposed adoption of a Tax Increment Financing Plan (the TIF Plan) therefor (collectively, the Program and Plan), and to adopt a business subsidy agreement, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, 469.124 to 469.133 and Sections 469.174 to 469.1794, and Sections 116J.993 to 116J.995 all inclusive, as amended. Creation and retention of jobs is not a goal of the proposed business subsidy and the City will not require setting the wage and job goals in the business subsidy agreement. Copies of the Program and Plan and a summary of the subsidy agreement are on file and available for public inspection at the office of the at City Hall.

A person with residence in or the owner of taxable property in the granting jurisdiction may file a written complaint with the grantor if the grantor fails to comply with sections 116J.993 to 116J.995, and that no action may be filed against the grantor for the failure to comply unless a written complaint is filed.

The property to be included in Tax Increment Financing District No. 7-9 is located within Development District No. 7 and the City of Plymouth. A map of Development District No. 7, and Tax Increment Financing District No. 7-9 therein is set forth below. Subject to certain limitations, tax increment from Tax Increment Financing District No. 7-9 may be spent on eligible uses within the boundaries of Development District No. 7.

All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or prior to the meeting in writing.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF PLYMOUTH, MINNESOTA

/s/ Sandy Engdahl, City Clerk

Published in the

Plymouth Sun Sailor

January 5, 2017

638659

