Wayzata City Hall will host Celebrate Asia: Korean New Year 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the library, 620 Rice St. E.

Families are invited to dress in traditional clothing and kick off the Year of the Rooster with Jang-mi Korean Dance and Drum of Minnesota and Korean Heritage House with traditional Korean dance, drum performance and learning about Lunar New Year celebrations.

This event is funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669