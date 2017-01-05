2016 in review: Park, Benilde

It’s been a rewarding and busy year

One of the traditions in our business is to recap the year at was on these pages and with that in mind 2016 was a highly successful year for many and hopefully we were able to share those stories with you, our loyal readers.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s captured its first football title in program history the day after Thanksgiving. Benilde junior captain Braeden Fitzgerald (62) carries the Class 4A state trophy off the U.S. Bank Stadium field after winning the program’s first state football title. (Photo by Rich Moll Photography)

The Red Knights compiled a 10-3 record that concluded with the Class 4A state title after topping Winona 31-28 in the Prep Bowl XXXV final played for the first time at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Junior Liam Ford scored twice including the game-winner with 4:50 left as all-time leading rusher, senior Ricky Floyd was lost to a shoulder injury early on. Floyd finishes his career with 1,810 yards and 26 touchdowns after two carries for nine yards in the final.

Benilde, led by co-head coaches Jon Hanks and Patrick Krieger won five games in a row to lift the state title including a 44-29 win over Holy Angels for the Section 5-4A title. Floyd ran for a season-high 325 yards and three touchdowns in the game. In three state games he ran for 509 yards on 54 carries and six touchdowns, three each against Cloquet and Marshall.

Senior quarterback Will Whitmore completed 50.4 percent of his passes for 849 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions in 11 games.

Junior Ikenna Ujuagu was the No. 2 rusher with 466 yards and three touchdowns and caught 18 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns. He carried the ball a season-high 14 times for 38 yards in the prep bowl.

Defensively, Ujuagu was part of a stout front collecting 98 tackles, 15 for loss and 2.5 sacks. He forced three fumbles and recovered two.

Junior captain Braeden Fitzgerald made 36 tackles in the five section and state games with 14 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in addition to returning an interception 60 yards for a touchdown in the state quarterfinal win over Cloquet. He added a safety and interception in the state semifinal win over Marshall. Benilde senior Alex Houlihan was an all-purpose standout on the football field helping the team out as a running back, quarterback, defensive back or kicker. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com) Benilde’s all-time leading rusher, senior Ricky Floyd closed out his prep career with 3,565 rushing yards and 44 touchdowns. He caught 21 passes for 410 yards and five touchdowns. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Olson)

Senior Alex Houlihan was an all-purpose member of the team, lining up as running back, quarterback, receiver, kicker or defensive back. He made 15 tackles in the five section and state games and had an interception against Cloquet. Houlihan was most effective running the ball where he averaged 3.7 yards per carry and four touchdowns including 10 carries for 36 yards in the title game after carrying the ball only four times for 16 yards against Marshall but scored a pivotal touchdown, his fourth of the season.

He also completed 7-of-25 passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns. Houlihan completed 3-of-5 passes for 75 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 38-22 win over St. Louis Park on Sept. 30.

Senior receiver Matt Brooks caught 17 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns including a 29-yard touchdown pass from Whitmore in the second quarter of the championship game.

Senior captain Eric Wilson was named to the Associated Press All-State team as a starting offensive lineman and will play at Harvard in 2017. He also played in the Minnesota Football Showcase, the first to be held inside U.S. Bank Stadium and 44th annual all-star game, organized by the state football coaches association (MFCA). The game came the week following Prep Bowl instead of during the summer which added some prestige back into the game. Wilson scored a two-point conversion with 10:11 remaining to give South a 15-7 lead over the North which eventually was the final score. Wilson carried the ball four times in the game, a move he talked with Eden Prairie head coach and North All-Stars coach Mike Grant about earlier in the week.

Girls soccer state repeats

Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls soccer won Class A state titles in three different venues including the Metrodome (2012 and 2013 state titles), Husky Stadium at St. Cloud State University (2015 state title) and U.S. Bank Stadium in November. Benilde-St. Margaret’s teammates lift the Class A state trophy after beating Mankato West 2-1 at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Olson)

Sophomore Amanda Cassidy scored 25 seconds into the 2016 championship game against Mankato West and emerged with a 2-1 win to close out the season with a 18-4-1 record for its fourth state title in five seasons.

The Red Knights oustscored the opposition 30-5 in seven postseason games including a 19-2 edge in the section to earn the top seed for state.

Senior midfielder Maren Noble set up Cassidy on the opening goal before scoring her own goal at the edge of the penalty area in the 35th minute.

Both were named to the All-Tournament team along with junior standouts midfielder Claire Van der Heide, forward Vivian Shinall and goalie Claire Grazzini.

Grazzini made 85 saves in 13 games leading up to state and made another six stops in the title game.

Shinall had a second-half hat-trick in the 6-0 state quarterfinal win over St. Cloud Apollo.

Noble finished with 11 goals and nine assists on the season for 31 points while Shinall compiled 14 goals and four assists for 32 points.

Junior defenseman Madison Stoks finished with five goals and seven assists.

Lorentz tennis

St. Louis Park senior Natalie Lorentz received the No. 4 seed in the Class AA state singles tournament making her fourth state tournament appearance. She reached the second round after winning the opener 6-3, 6-0 over Mayo’s Emma Trncic before falling to St. Paul Central’s Zoe Klass-Warch 7-5, 6-2. Klass-Warch lost in the semifinal round to eventual state champion, Minnetonka junior Isabella Lambert 7-5, 6-2. In Section 6AA play, Lambert beat Edina’s Nicole Copeland 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinal before losing to Edina’s state powerhouse Sophie Reddy 6-1, 6-2 in the final.

In the spring, boys’ season, Benilde’s sophomore doubles tam of Tristan Fjelstad and Ryan Frost went 1-1 in the Class AA state tournament after rallying for an opening match 7-6 (5), 6-1 win over Rosemount before Rochester Mayo ended the Red Knights run with a 6-2, 6-3 score.

Orioles baseball

After an 8-12 regular season, St. Louis Park went on a 4-2 run to reach the Section 6-4A final, losing for a second time in the double-elimination tournament to eventual state champion Wayzata 9-3. Jack Elias of St. Louis Park came through at the plate and on the mound to help the Orioles reach the section final. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com) Riley Dvorak keeps an eye on the ball during the Orioles run to the Section 6AAA final. Senior Patrick Bordewick was named to the state high school baseball coaches association All-State team. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Park opened sections with a monstrous 18-6 win over Minneapolis Southwest followed by a 12-6 loss to Wayzata to put them one loss away from the end of the season. Park went on to win three games including twice on June 4 against Southwest and Hopkins.

Shea Pekarek and Connor Cornell each had four hits in the opener against Southwest. Pekarek drove in five runs with a pair of doubles while Riley Dvorak hit a home run and drove in three runs.

Pat Bordewick drove in three runs and hit two sac flies and also earned the win giving up five earned runs on nine hits with five strike outs and one walk over five innings of work.

Against Washburn it was Pekarek with the eighth-inning walk-off hit after Bordewick added three more hits and Johnny Sorenson worked all eight innings on the mound for the win, striking out five and walking three.

On to Siebert Field at the University of Minnesota where the Orioles eliminated Southwest 7-5 with four runs in the first inning and three more in the sixth inning. Cornell had three hits while Bordewick, Sorenson and Dvorak each had two hits.

Continuing the momentum, Park scored in five of seven innings in the 8-4 win over Hopkins to eliminate the Royals from sections.

Bordewick and Dvorak each had triples and Sorenson grabbed another three hits. Bordewick also hit a home run.

Red Knights baseball/softball

Benilde-St. Margaret’s sent its baseball and softball teams to their respective Class AAA state tournaments in June. The baseball team captured the Section 6-3A title before capturing the fourth place trophy at state after a 4-1 loss to eventual state champion Henry Sibley in the state semifinals and a 3-2 loss to Little Falls in the third place game.

Benilde made it to state by going 4-0 in section play culminating with a 3-2 win over Hutchinson, the second one-run win over the Tigers in sections. Drees gave up two unearned runs on four hits in seven innings for the win. He also struck out five and walked three on 96 pitches to reach state. Benilde senior Lily Johnson helped the Red Knights reach its first state tournament in program history by limiting the section opponents to one run over four games. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Jack Qualen went 3-for-4 and Houlihan’s only hit was a triple.

Benilde used a bases-loaded hit by Joey Corbett in the ninth inning for a 2-1 walk-off win over Waconia in the second round of sections. Riley Simonetti hit a second-inning home run to take an early 1-0 lead and pitcher Mitch Melquist gave up one run on seven hits for the complete game win. He struck out nine and walked three.

Benilde softball dominated Section 6-3A surrendering one run in four games to reach the program’s first state tournament. Lily Johnson struck out 10 Mahtomedi batters in a 6-5 state quarterfinal win for BSM which scored six times in the first four innings. Abby Wilgers and Abbey Mead each went 2-for-4. Eventual state champion Mankato West beat Benilde 12-0 in five innings in the state semifinal game and the Scarlets went on to beat Winona 4-3 for the state title.

Benilde lost the third place game to Hermantown 18-6 in six innings to end the season after leading 4-2 after three innings. The Hawks tied a single-game state scoring record set by Hopkins in 1978 after hitting the mark one day earlier and repeating the offensive barrage the next day. They finished the tournament one run shy of the tournament record with 36 runs.

Johnson finished her senior season with a 19-11 record pitching 160 2/3 innings with a 3.57 ERA and 180 strikeouts.

State track

Benilde and Park were well represented in June at the state track and field meet at Hamline.

Among the participants were senior LaShauna Porter who placed eighth in the 100-meter dash final in 12.63 seconds and 200 dash final in 25.65.

Park senior Chris Trotter was runner-up in the 800 final in 1:50.40. Benilde’s Eric Wilson was sixth in the discus final going 134-8. Benilde defenseman Peter Heimbold keeps the puck away from a Bloomington Jefferson skater during the Red Knights run to a 24-0-1 regular season in 2015-16. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Hockey

With 13 seniors on Benilde-St. Margaret’s varsity roster last season, the Red Knights had high hopes for the 2015-16 season and received the top seed in Section 6AA before a 4-3 overtime loss to Cretin-Derham Hall in the semifinal.

The Metro West Conference champions were led by among others seniors Cade Gleekel with 58 points (36 assists) and Zach Risteau with 50 points (29 assists) to help the team go 25-1-1.

Nordic

St. Louis Park boys garnered 13th place at the state nordic meet at Giants’ Ridge in Biwabik last February led by seniors Conrad Phelan and Ben Chong. Phelan finished 21st in the pursuit (freestyle and classical) with a time of 30:38.0 while Chong was 75th overall in 32:26.9 and then junior Jackson Sokolowski was 80th, 13 seconds off Chong’s time. Jackson Eilers and Jens Albright were 84th and 95th in the pursuit with Demetrius Armbrecht and Erick Hendricks rounding out the team skiers in 136th and 140th places, respectively.

Benilde had a pair of skiers in the boys race including Matthew Paal who was 33rd overall and then sophomore Clyde Selke 57th.

In the girls race, Benilde eighth grader Charlotte Brown was 46th overall in the pursuit in 36:58.5.

Swimming/Diving

Park and Benilde girls swimming finished among the top half of teams in the Class A state meet in November led by the Orioles in 12th place with 77 points and Benilde in 15th with 56 points.

The Red Knights were led by seniors Maria Satre and Madison Semler. Satre was 11th in the 50 free final in 24.63 and 11th in the 100 free final in 54.14. Semler was 15th in the 200 free finals in 1:59.92 and 500 free in 5:21.70. Satre and Semler led off the 200 free relay with sophomores Malinda Beason and Ava Schiffert swimming the final two legs to help the team finish fifth in 1:39.50.

Benilde’s 400 free relay team of Semiler, Schieffert, Elizabeth Dickey and Satre finished 11th in 53.27.

Park freshman Hattie Kugler swam to a fifth place finish in the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.97 and eighth grader Elizabeth Orton was 11th in the 200 free in 1:58.99 and finalist in the 500 free.

Sophomore Lexi Lee was 14th in the 200 I.M. and Kugler was 23th. Senior Kailey DeLozier was 10th in the 50 free and 15th in the 100 free.

Park had three relays make it to state starting with the 200 medley relay of Stone, Kugler, Frances Bevell and DeLozier which won the B-Final in 1:50.51 and the 400 free relay team of Lee, Orton,

Anderson and DeLozier was eighth in 3:38.58. The 200 free relay of Lee, Mazie Lainsbury, Kugler and Sara Anderson was 22nd in 1:43.71.

Benilde’s boys team placed 19th in the Class A state meet in 2016 with 36 points, sharing the spot with Northfield and 2.5 points behind Mankato East/Loyola.

Junior Tyler Metz was fourth in the 100 free in 46.88 and seventh in the 200 free in 1:44.74. Junior Tommy McGinn beat out freshman teammate Matt McGonigle in the 500 free B-final to place 10th in 4:54.66 compared to his 15th place finish in 5:00.30.

The 200 free relay team of Metz, Michael Hunter, Peter McCague and McGinn was 18th in 1:32.31, missing out on the state final by less than one second. Benild’s 400 free relay team of McGinn, McGonigle, Jack Boase and Metz made the final with a time of 3:23.66 but was disqualified in the final.

Dance

Benilde-St. Margaret’s Red Knighettes finished runner-up in the Class AA Jazz final after capturing the previous two state titles and was fifth in High Kick at the 20th Minnesota State High School League state meet at Target Center in February.

Hannah Wittershein and Megan Benson earned a place on the Class AA High Kick All-Tournament team and it was Bailey Adams and CiCi Fortney earning the honors for Jazz.

Contact Jason Olson at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @SunSportsJason.