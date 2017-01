Wayzata events calendar: Jan. 5-14

By Jason Jenkins

Thursday, Jan. 5

TRIVIA MAFIA

Where: Lunds & Byerlys Kitchen, 250 Superior Blvd., Wayzata

When: 7 p.m.

Info: triviamafia.com

LIVE MUSIC: DAN ISRAEL

Where: Wayzata Bar and Grill

When: 8-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabarandgrill.com

Friday, Jan. 6

LIVE MUSIC: SHAKEDOWN

Where: Wayzata Brew Works

When: 7-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabrewworks.com

Saturday, Jan. 7

STEM SATURDAYS (FOR GRADES K-5)

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 2-3 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

Sunday, Jan. 8

ST. BARTHOLOMEW 100-YEAR CELEBRATION

Where: St. Bartholomew Catholic Faith Community, Wayzata

When: Following 10:30 a.m. Mass

Info: st-barts.org

BORDER COLLIE RESCUE

Where: Wayzata Chuck and Don’s Pet Food and Supplies

When: Noon-2 p.m.

Info: chuckanddons.com/wayzata

Monday, Jan. 9

EREADER DROP-IN CLINIC

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 6-8 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Where: Wayzata City Hall

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzata.k12.mn.us

Tuesday, Jan. 10

SHOWING OF DOCUMENTARY “SCREENAGERS”

Where: Greenwood Elementary School

When: 6:30 p.m.

Info: screenagersmovie.com

WAYZATA HERITAGE PRESERVATION BOARD MEETING

Where: Wayzata City Hall

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

YOUNG SCIENTIST ROUNDTABLE – “THE ROLE OF ORGANIC CHEMISTRY IN DISCOVERING SMALL MOLECULES” WITH WILLIAM POMERANTZ

Where: Wayzata Central Middle School

When: 7-9 p.m.

Info: wayzata.k12.mn.us

Wednesday, Jan. 11

WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING

Where: Wayzata Country Club

When: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.

Info: wayzatarotary.org

CRAFTERNOON: BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 2-4 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

COMMUNITY DIALOGUE: BULLYING

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 6-7:45 p.m.

Info and to register: hclib.org/wayzata

Thursday, Jan. 12

LIVE MUSIC: SHANE MARTIN

Where: Wayzata Bar and Grill

When: 8-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabarandgrill.com

Saturday, Jan. 14

CELEBRATE ASIA: KOREAN NEW YEAR

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 2-3 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

LIVE MUSIC: AMERICAN BOOTLEG

Where: Wayzata Brew Works

When: 7-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabrewworks.com