St. Louis Park City Council approves 5.8 percent levy hike

St. Louis Park City Council members approved a 2017 tax levy that is 5.8 percent higher than the previous year.

The levy increase is lower than the 6.5 percent increase the council had approved preliminarily in September.

The final property tax levy for the city will come in at nearly $30.3 million. A typical home in St. Louis Park will experience an increase of $61.63 for the year, based on a median value home that increased in value by 5.5 percent to $240,100. Other taxing entities also affect a resident’s taxes, and value changes can create significant tax impact differences among properties.

The council approved the 2017 general fund budget at about $35.8 million, an increase of about 5.1 percent from last year’s budget.

Council members also set the city’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority levy at the maximum allowed by state statute – nearly $1.1 million. The levy is committed to pay a loan from the city’s development fund that helped fund a new interchange at Highway 7 and Louisiana Avenue, according to a city staff report.

“By law these funds could also be used for other housing and redevelopment purposes, but considering the significant infrastructure needs within the City, the proceeds have not been used for housing,” the staff report states.

The city also approved a 10-year capital improvement plan that calls for $238 million in projects during the next decade. Of that, $190 million would be paid from sources the city controls like tax levy revenue, utility rates, franchise fees on utilities and future bonding. Non-city sources, such as state and federal funding, would pay for $48 million of the costs. Another $7.7 million in capital improvement plan projects do not have an identified funding source, according to the staff report.

The plan is fluid and can change according to circumstances and council priorities, Chief Financial Officer Tim Simon said. The council will review all items that are competitively bid in 2017. The city charter requires separate council approval for any project that costs more than $100,000.

Simon noted that most cities have a five-year capital improvement plan.

“The council has gone to extra effort and gone 10 years, which really helps when we’re working on our debt models and long-range financial planning,” Simon said.

Auditors and others who review the city’s books often speak highly of the 10-year plan, according to Mayor Jake Spano.

“It gives them a great deal of confidence for when they go out and do bond ratings,” Spano said.

Beginning Jan. 1, the city raised utility rates as part of its financial planning for “long-term sustainability” in utility funds, according to the city staff report.

“For 2017, the approximate cumulative effect on a typical residential property for all the utility rate adjustments would be an increase of $15.47 per quarter, or approximately $5.16 per month,” Spano said.

Also, organics recycling will be included in the city’s new rate structure for solid waste service in 2017. Previously, residents who subscribed to organics recycling had to pay a fee for the service.

Months-long process

Council members begin the process of setting the city’s tax levy and budget for the following year in early summer, noted Councilmember Anne Mavity.

The council often sets the preliminary levy higher than its final levy, she added.

“We are always looking for ways to get the best value for our residents, and I think this budget has done that in a very effective and thoughtful and strategic way,” Mavity said.

Council members must balance the needs of aging city infrastructure with the limited resources of citizens, Councilmember Tim Brausen said.

“I’d like to say publicly what all of us think all the time, which is no one of us wants to raise our taxes,” Brausen said. “We as a council wish that less spending would be needed and no revenue increases were necessary. This is sadly not possible as our community’s needs continue to grow. So we try our best in a professional and competent manner to balance the needs and interests of our citizens and to continue to create an environment that works for all of our citizens.”

During study sessions on the budget, the council has, at times, eliminated or limited spending while at other times increased spending where members thought it was necessary, Brausen said.

“I view this as the single most important task that I have as a council person, and I know most of my colleagues feel the same,” Brausen said. “These expenditures in the budget are the things that we view as an important expense in our community – things that are worthy of your and my tax dollars. They’re expenditures that we’re all expected to share for our common wants and goods. So I view it as a responsible and sensible budget.”

St. Louis Park grew dramatically in the 1940s through the 1960s, Spano noted. Much of the infrastructure installed at that time is in need of replacement.

“When your infrastructure’s at the age it’s at now, it’s going in to get its knees scoped and maybe it’s going in to have a hip replacement once in awhile,” Spano said metaphorically. “That’s where we’re at right now. It needs some tune-ups.”

The council unanimously approved the levy, budget and other financial items.

More information on the city budget is available at stlouispark.org/finance/city-budget.html.

Contact Seth Rowe at [email protected]