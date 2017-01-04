Little drummer boy and Youtube phenomenon Ky Ngo presents post-holiday Hopkins show

by Gabby Landsverk, Sun Sailor Newspapers

The Hopkins Center for the Arts will usher in the New Year, Saturday, Jan. 7 with a fresh young talent: 10-year-old drummer Ky Ngo, a nationally-renowned percussionist, featured on Fox News and other media, whose YouTube videos have earned more than 1 million views.

Father Phong Ngo said Ky is self-taught, and started playing the drums at the age of 3.

Ky now performs across the United States with many bands to fans eager to see the youngster’s talent in person.

“He travels across the country but not outside the U.S., because he’s too small,” Phong said.

Although Ky was born in the United States, his family immigrated from Vietnam in 1992, Phong said. They now live in Lakeville.

“I’m really proud to be Vietnamese-American. I feel like this country adopted me and my family,” he said. “I really appreciate everything this country has done for immigrants like me.”

Phong is trained as an engineer, and said he’s not sure were his son’s musical talent comes from. Ky was given his first drumset at age 4 after improvising on household items, and quickly began learning techniques through DVD and Internet tutorials.

As his musical prowess became more evident, Ky found a worthy instructor in Kevin Washington of McNally Smith College of Music.

In addition to the drums, Ky is also talented at playing the piano and saxophone.

His unique skillset has brought him onto the stage at such hallowed Minnesota venues as First Avenue, 7th Street Entry, the Mall of America and Lake Harriet.

Phong said Ky, and the whole family, feel extremely fortunate and are simply content with his success in the present movement.

“It doesn’t matter how good you are as a musician, you know?” Phong said. “We never know what will come tomorrow.”

When asked if he was proud of his son, Phong just laughed.

“Yes, but it’s more important to be happy than to be proud, and I’m very happy,” he said.

Ky Ngo will perform at 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts. Tickets are $5 at the door.

