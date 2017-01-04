Letter: St. Louis Park Police Department has appreciated signs

To the Editor:

I want to thank the hundreds of St. Louis Park neighbors I was able to meet these past five months selling “Thank You SLP Police Department” signs.

I had no idea in July that I would sell the first 150 signs I ordered. You proved me wrong. We have sold nearly 800. To date, we have raised $2,000 for the police benevolence fund. This is a fund that the officers can access directly. The officers have shown nothing short of sheer appreciation for the signs, as well as the opportunity to have funds they can access for their own use.

The thank-you signs have been taken up in at least seven surrounding communities: New Hope, Golden Valley, Edina, Minnetonka, Bloomington, Eagan and Spring Lake Park.

If you didn’t have to the chance to attend or to view the video from the St. Louis Park City Council meeting from Dec. 19, 2016, I encourage you to do so. If you have been a skeptic as to whether you are OK with saying thank you to our police department, this may give you some insight as to why I continue to sell my signs. I vowed early on to continue to sell the yard signs until everyone who wants one has one. This is still the case.

You can contact me directly at 952-215-6932 if interested in purchasing a “Thank You SLP Police” sign.

On a separate but equally important note, I would like to send a thank you out to Ryan Edstom of Safe Water for St. Louis Park. Safe water and safe streets are paramount for any city’s survival and success.

Jodi Johnston

St. Louis Park

Editor’s Note: The Dec. 19 council meeting is available for viewing at youtu.be/iF_BiYilb8M. The recognition of John Luse, retiring police chief, and Kirk DiLorenzo, retiring deputy chief, begins about five minutes into the video.