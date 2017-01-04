Documentary on growing up in digital age Jan. 10 at Greenwood Elementary

The Greenwood Elementary Parent Teacher Association will sponsor a free showing of “Screenagers” 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Greenwood Elementary, 18005 Medina Rd., Plymouth.

The documentary film focuses on kids growing up in the digital age and is meant for parents, teachers, caregivers and children in fourth grade and older. The screening will be followed by small group discussion led by school professionals.

The one-hour film will also be shown at Peace Lutheran Church 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 3695 County Rd. 101, Plymouth.

View a trailer for “Screenagers” at screenagersmovie.com.