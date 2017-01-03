University of Minnesota Geological Survey conducts drilling in Pleasant Park

< > University of Minnesota geological scientist Angela Berthold examines samples Dec. 21 at Pleasant Park in Tonka Bay. (Sun Sailor photo by Paige Kieffer)

The University of Minnesota Geological Survey recently collected geological samples by drilling at Pleasant Park in Tonka Bay.

“We’re drilling to get a layer-by-layer visual of the geology underneath,” said Angela Berthold, a quaternary geology assistant scientist at the university and the project leader.

Her team drilled 240 feet deep to gather samples for The Minnesota Geological Survey and Hennepin County Geologic Atlas Program.

This is the second of two drill sites visited by the team. The first was in Independence, and the next drilling projects are scheduled will be in Rogers and near Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis.

The survey is mapping the underground geology of Hennepin County. The area was last mapped in 1989 by Berthold’s supervisor, Gary Meyers. Meyers mapped the glacier surface but was unable to drill deep.

“We didn’t know very well what was going on deep underground,” Berthold said. “Now we’re able to get a good picture of what is going on all the way through and see it in person.”

The survey is a county geologic atlas that provides information essential to sustainable management of ground water resources, for applications such as monitoring, water allocation, permitting, remediation and well construction.

The project is funded by various grants including a grant from the Minnesota State Legislature.

The surveys also define aquifer properties and boundaries, as well as the connection of aquifers to the land surface and to surface water resources. In addition the data provide a broad range of information on county geology, mineral resources (including construction materials), and natural history.

Hennepin County geology includes the St. Peter sandstone that spans north to south from Minnesota to Arkansas, and east to west from Illinois into Nebraska and South Dakota. The sandstone is 542 to 251 million years old.

In addition, the team took samples of the St. Jordan-Prairie du Chien Formation that spans most of Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. The formation is 500 million years old and spans all of Hennepin County. The formation includes an aquifer that provides water for the entire county.

Berthold said that surveying the area is important because it will help avoid contamination in the aquifer.

“We’re mapping the different layers of geology because that is where the groundwater is and that is what the Department of Natural Resources, the Department of Health and everyone else is interested in protecting and knowing about it, and therefore how to plan for the future such as developments,” she said.

The core samples taken by the drilling team will be reviewed in the Minnesota Geological Survey lab.

Berthold said Pleasant Park was specifically chosen because it is one of a few locations where the where the formation and the sandstone meet.

Based on initial observations, Berthold said they were finding silt that is made up of sand and clay, and also till that is glacial sediments made up of mixtures of clay, sand, gravel and boulders.

The sediments range from 2.5 million years old to today.

Many of the sediments are glacial sediments from the Wisconsin Glacial Episode that occurred between 85,000 years and 11,000 years ago and that helped form the Lake Minnetonka area.

After the samples are tested, the team will send the samples on to the Department of Natural Resources and report on their findings later next year.

To learn more about the Minnesota Geological Survey, visit mngs.umn.edu.



Contact Paige Kieffer at [email protected]