Tonka athletes storm through stereotypes

by Gabby Landsverk, Sun Sailor Newspapers

Running is perhaps the most accessible sport: All that’s need is the will to take one step. Then another. And keep going. Now, volunteers in Minnetonka are aiming to make running even more inclusive. Rolling Thunder athletes and coaches participated in the 2016 Milk Run at the Minnesota State Fair. Thanks to volunteers, the nonprofit offers opportunities for athletes with special needs to continue their training and participate in running events. (Submitted photo)

Rolling Thunder Special Needs Program is a nonprofit, inclusion-based running, walking, and wheelchair racing team founded in New York, with a Minnesota-based chapter that began last spring in Minnetonka. Now, thanks to support from the city, athletes are able to keep training even in the coldest weather at the program’s weekly practice sessions at Lindbergh Center.

“The program is literally for anyone,” said volunteer coach Ben Jacobs, a Minnetonka resident. “It is founded for people that need a little assistance, but anyone who would like to participate is welcome.”

Jacobs was instrumental in the founding of the Minnesota chapter, which began in March after the founder of the New York chapter of Rolling Thunder approached Jacobs about launching a team in Minnesota.

Jacobs said the group came together as people with running experience volunteered their time and skills to help coach the program, which now has more than 26 active participants.

Beth Duffy, whose son, Corey, is one of the athletes in Rolling Thunder, said the program is unique in that it invites anyone to participate, not just those with special needs.

“Rolling Thunder is very different from any other organization that provides services for people with disabilities because everyone is invited,” Duffy said. “People need to a be a part of mainstream life.” A group photo of the athletes of Rolling Thunder’s Minnesota Chapter was presented to the Minnetonka City Council as a token of appreciation for the city’s partnership, providing a space for the group’s practices at the Lindbergh Center at Hopkins High School. (Submitted photo)

She said have a wide range of people at the group’s practices make for a more positive and engaging experience for the athletes, adding that the program has dramatically benefitted her son by giving him opportunities he otherwise wouldn’t have had.

“He’s been running practically since he was born,” Duffy said of her son, who is autistic. “A lot of these kids are kicked out of other programs because they have too much energy. They don’t fit in. But running is something that comes very naturally to them, and it needs to be channeled.” Coach Ben Jacobs, left, runs with Rolling Thunder athlete Corey Duffy at the Lindbergh Center. The organization supports athletes with special needs. (Submitted photo)

Duffy said the program had a huge impact on participants; however, as winter approached, the group realized they needed to find a warm space to practice in the frozen weather.

She reached out to Dave Johnson, recreation services director, and the City of Minnetonka was able to offer the group a spot at the Lindbergh Center. Now, the group meets every Sunday, with the exception of holidays, and all members of the community are encouraged to attend.

“Physical fitness is so important for everyone,” Jacobs said. “I have always had a passion for running and also for people that are living with physical and mental disabilities. I have been able to work with several individuals that are on the autism spectrum. In many cases these individuals have never had an opportunity to participate in athletics. It has been very rewarding to see them succeed and have fun.”

Duffy said the coaches, and Jacobs in particular, made the program possible, along with help from Minnetonka staff.

“Ben is a phenomenal runner and very well connected in the running community,” she said. “And without the city’s support, I don’t think we could have pulled this off.”

Jacobs and several of the Rolling Thunder athletes appeared Dec. 5 before the Minnetonka City Council, to thank the city’s leaders for allowing the group the use of Lindbergh Center.

“I am a person with autism. Running programs were not open to accept me. I was not a typical runner,” said Jay, a long distance runner and participant in Rolling Thunder. “I joined in September and really enjoy it. These are my peers that accept everyone on the team and appreciate our abilities … it is not just a place to run but a place where everyone is included and all abilities, not disabilities, are recognized.”

He added that the positive influence of Rolling Thunder has impacted him both on and off the track, giving him the support and confidence to hone his skills.

“They expect us to work hard and do our best in practice,” Jay said. “Giving 100 percent at practice carries over into the other things I do every day.”

Duffy said her son Corey has had similar experiences.

“Because of the program, we’ve had the opportunity to experience amazing things,” Duffy said. “He ran a half-marathon in an hour and 56 minutes and got to meet an Olympian.”

She said the goal for the coming year is to prepare the athletes for more racing opportunities, such as 5Ks, as well as bring an even broader swath of the Minnetonka community to the Lindbergh Center to see what the program is about.

“It’s such a positive thing,” Duffy said. “There’s hope for the kids to be known as runners and not for their autism. It’s amazing.”

The group meets 6-8 p.m. every Sunday night at the Lindbergh Center at Hopkins High School. For more information, visit rtsnp.org/minnesota.htm.

Contact Gabby Landsverk at [email protected]