Three Rivers Ski and Fat Bike Rennet Jan. 20-21

2016 Ski Rennet

The Three Rivers Ski and Fat Bike Rennet is Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20-21 at Hyland Lake Park Reserve, Bloomington. During its inaugural year in 2016, the ski rennet exceeded expectations and cemented its claim as a destination ski race in the Twin Cities.

In 2017, the event expands with the addition of the fat bike rennet and a day-long festival for racers and spectators. Kicking off Friday night with a high school race, the festival features two days of racing with 5K of guaranteed snow, challenging climbs, and scenic views of the park reserve. The festival includes an all-day party on Saturday with free activities for all ages, including music, fat bike and cross-country ski demos, an event village with food and craft beer available for purchase, and more.

The ski rennet on Saturday features the 26K classic starting at 8:30 a.m. and the 26K skate starting at 8:40 a.m. The ski rennet also features the Nordic sport 10K classic starting at 11 a.m. and the Nordic sport 10K skate starting at 11:05 a.m. The race also features the 2K para Nordic cup starting at noon and concludes with the 2K junior starting at 12:15 p.m. and finally, the 0.8K junior starting at 12:20 p.m.

The fat bike rennet gets rolling on Saturday, with the 13K starting at 3 p.m. and also features the 39K illuminated night race starting at 5 p.m.

High school racers are also a big part of the festival and will compete in the 6K race on Friday, Jan. 20. Men’s and women’s races will be for both classic and skate competitors.

For fee information and to register visit www.threeriversparks.org/rennet.