St. Louis Park police chief, deputy chief retire, but community-oriented policing will remain

With a combined 79 years of service, St. Louis Park’s longtime police chief and deputy police chief have retired from their posts.

Police Chief John Luse spent his entire policing career with the city’s police department, according to a city resolution, moving from patrol officer to sergeant before his promotion to police chief in 1997.

“That’s a big jump,” St. Louis Park City Manager Tom Harmening said a Dec. 19 meeting in which the city honored Luse and Deputy Police Chief Kirk DiLorenzo. “Not surprisingly, it was a great decision by the city manager at the time.”

While Luse has been with the city since 1977, DiLorenzo joined the city’s force few years later, in 1981. He became a patrol officer, sergeant, lieutenant and captain before becoming deputy police chief.

Speakers talked extensively about the community-oriented policing model the department has implemented under the leadership of Luse and DiLorenzo.

Community-oriented policing organizational strategies “support the systematic use of partnerships and problem-solving techniques, to address proactively the immediate conditions that give rise to public safety issues such as crime, social disorder and fear of crime,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

“It’s not just enforcing a crime when it happens but really building on that, and I think that has contributed not just to the police department but to the entire community,” Councilmember Anne Mavity said.

Community-oriented policing had not been considered by most cities in Minnesota or in the United States when Luse introduced it in St. Louis Park, Harmening said.

“In fact, some cities now are talking about implementing that model,” Harmening said. “John was on that 20 years ago, and he’s made the community so much better for it.”

To Luse, Harmening added, “John, we’re going to make sure that that legacy of yours lives on.”

Luse spoke extensively about the model, noting that Robert Peel, a former British prime minister who reformed criminal law as Home Secretary, introduced the idea when the London-area Metropolitan Police Force formed in 1829.

“Robert Peel said policing must be consensual, which means the people we police give us permission,” Luse said while addressing council members. “You can’t be successful policing a community like St. Louis Park unless you have their consent to police them. They have to give us permission, and through you indirectly they do give us that, but that consent comes because of trust.”

The department has built trust with nonprofits, public and private schools and neighborhood leaders, Luse said.

“Every day when our police department goes out and works in the community, they have an opportunity to touch someone’s life,” he said.

Luse related a story about a person who had lived in the city for 47 years and had not called police previously until losing a car in a parking lot at Applebee’s.

“It might be easy for us to think, ‘That’s not really the work of the police’ or you might be inclined to say, ‘Come back tomorrow; it might be there then,’” Luse said. “But one of our officers took them around the parking lot until they found the car, and then they wrote the letter to say thank you. And the thank you was for the one chance we had in 47 years to make a moment of truth happen with one of our residents, and our people did it right. You know, no surprise to me they did it right.”

Luse also spoke about the challenges of being a police officer in tougher situations. At swearing-in ceremonies for police officers, Luse said, “I always talk a little bit about the natural tension that’s supposed to happen between your heart and your head when you’re doing a difficult job and you’re in people’s personal lives in personal ways. It’s supposed to be difficult sometimes to do our job. It’s supposed to be a little bit of tension between what your head’s telling you and what your heart’s telling you to find what’s right for those people who live and work in this community.”

The city has sought to hire officers who believe in the values that community-oriented policing demands and the community demands, Luse said.

“Our philosophy has never been about tickets or arrests,” Luse said. “You’re never going to ticket or arrest your way out of the problems that really afflict our society. I’m really proud of the fact that at least in a small way that Kirk and I have had a chance to be part of this.”

He noted that newcomers to the profession often say in interviews that they want to make a difference.

“I am hoping I made a difference,” Luse said.

In briefer remarks, DiLorenzo said he is confident the model he and Luse implemented will remain in St. Louis Park.

“I don’t worry for a moment when we leave that the police department will not continue down that path and that mission that we’ve set out for it,” DiLorenzo said. “It’s embedded in the police department because of the incredible people that we work with.”

In an email within days of his retirement at the end of 2016, Luse emphasized, “I think that especially in these difficult times it is important to remember that the police do have a purpose and mission (the reason we exist) which is much larger than simply to enforce laws.”

Trust is built when police show a willingness to partner with others to address quality-of-life issues affecting all residents, Luse said.

“The police will always be called when something bad happens, but we share a common desire to prevent crime and disorder and believe in the community policing model as a reliable and timeless framework to follow,” Luse said.

Thoughts on officer-involved shootings

Regarding a 2009 officer-involved shooting that occurred about two blocks from the St. Louis Park Police Station, Luse said, “I think it is important to recognize that every officer-involved shooting is a tragedy, and that it can often take time to sort out what happened and why. We hire police officers from the human race, and they are expected to make difficult decisions in a split second under extremely stressful situations.”

He noted he did not speak publicly about the case for many months after it occurred as the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office investigated the shooting and a grand jury considered the incident.

“In our current environment and with the proliferation of technology including body cameras, there is a desire by the community to know as much as possible as soon as possible when a tragic event involving police use of force occurs,” Luse said. “There are times when this may be possible looking forward, and there are times when it may not be. This brings us back to the issue of trust – the currency which must be earned over years of service and cannot be developed simultaneously to a crisis.”

Equity involvement

During the Dec. 19 meeting, former Councilmember Julia Ross, who served as the council’s only black member while representing Ward 4, praised Luse for his commitment to dealing with issues of race and equity.

Ross thanked Luse for his involvement with the Joint Community Police Partnership, with which she is involved. The collaborative effort includes Hennepin County, the Northwest Hennepin Human Services Council and the cities of St. Louis Park, Richfield, Hopkins, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center. The group works to improve the knowledge of community members regarding police procedures and laws, improves officers’ knowledge and understanding of diverse cultural communities and provides more opportunities for two-way communication between police officers and community members, according to a description on the St. Louis Park website.

Luse has also been involved with the Government Alliance on Race and Equity through the League of Minnesota Cities.

“You’re one of the few chiefs who are there,” Ross said. “Not only do you have a commitment to the community but (you are) really looking at race and equity in the community of St. Louis Park. For that I really commend you, Chief. You were doing that long before this year, but that only shows that this is a subject very near and dear to your heart, and I appreciate seeing you in each and every one of those meetings.”

Ross and Luse hugged each other at the end of her comments.

In his email, Luse clarified that he has been attending training through the Government Alliance on Race and Equity for the past year as part of a race and equity cohort team representing the city.

“Mayor Jake Spano was the catalyst for our participation in the training, and it has provided an opportunity for us to elevate awareness and begin to have difficult conversations about this important issue,” Luse said.

The city is providing training for all city staff on the topic, with another yearlong training process beginning for a cohort team in 2017.

“Our community is increasingly diverse and the issue of race and policing continues to be an important topic for all of us,” Luse said.

He concluded his email by saying that even though he and DiLorenzo are retiring, dedicated and professional people remain in the department.

“Our employees, staff, and leadership team are exceptional; and they will continue to serve with compassion and excellence,” Luse said. “I have joked with our command staff that I would like to think they will miss us for 15 minutes – then put the car back in drive and keep serving the great people of St. Louis Park.”

