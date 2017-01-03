Shorewood skate equipment for sale

The City of Shorewood is accepting bids for the sale of used skateboard park equipment.

The equipment includes two quarter pipes, three sided pyramid, half pipe and street spine. Items can be purchased individually or as a group. The equipment is being sold “as-is/where is.”

Bids must be received by noon, Thursday, January 5 at Shorewood City Hall, 5755 County Club Rd., Shorewood, or be sent electronically to [email protected] The city reserves the right to reject any and all bids, waive any informality and accept the bid(s) in the best interest of the city.

For more information visit bit.ly/2ijIckt.