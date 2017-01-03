Plymouth READS book announced

Plymouth READS has announced its 2017 book selection, “The Life We Bury,” by Allen Eskens.

A novel of haunting consequences, the book is set in Minnesota and is the story of Joe Talbert’s class assignment to write a story of someone who has lived an interesting life. Dying and medically paroled Carl Iverson agrees to tell his story and Joe sets out to unravel the tapestry of a 30-year-old murder.

In its eight year, Plymouth READS promotes public literacy and participation through an annual book selection which the community is invited to read. Copies of this year’s book selection will be available at the Plymouth Library, 15700 36th Ave. N.

The kickoff celebration is 7 p.m. April 4 at the Plymouth Library. Representatives of the Innocence Project of Minnesota will discuss their mission and share stories of people wrongfully convicted for crimes they did not commit.

In April, the Innocence Project will also host an exhibit that highlights the causes of wrongful conviction, the project’s work to prevent wrongful convictions from occurring, and lives changed by the work of the project.

The documentary, “After Innocence” will be shown 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. April 18 at the Plymouth Library. The film tells the compelling stories of seven prisoners exonerated through DNA evidence.

There will be two opportunities to engage in a moderated community discussion on the book and the film at 2 p.m. April 22 or 7 p.m. April 25 at the Plymouth Library.

Eskens will speak, answer questions and sign books at a literary night, 6:30 p.m. April 23 at the Plymouth Creek Center. Books available for purchase. Eskens is the award winning and USA Today-bestselling author of The Life We Bury, The Guise of Another and The Heavens May Fall. He is the recipient of the Barry Award, Rosebud Award and the Silver Falchion Award for his debut novel,

Plymouth READS is sponsored by Friends of the Plymouth Library, Hennepin County Library-Plymouth, City of Plymouth, and Plymouth Arts Council.

For more information, call Plymouth Library at 612-543-5825.