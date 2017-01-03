Plymouth parents charged with neglect in 7-year-old son’s death

A Plymouth couple is being charged with neglect in Hennepin County District Court after the March 2015 death of their 7-year-old son.

According to a criminal complaints against the couple, Timothy D. Johnson, 39, and Sarah N. Johnson, 38, are charged with neglect of a child, a gross misdemeanor. Both are scheduled to appear in court Jan. 31.

The charging documents include that Plymouth Police responded to a report of a child not breathing around 7:40 a.m. March 30, 2015 on the 6100 block of Vicksburg Lane. The boy was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor with the Timothy Johnson performing CPR. The mother was also present in the home.

The boy, identified by the county attorney as Seth, was pronounced dead at the home at 8:05 a.m. and died from acute pancreatitis and possible sepsis, according to the pathology report. Additionally, the child also had contusions, abrasions, and multiple blisters on the legs consistent with bullous impetigo.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman issued a statement Tuesday, noting that his office did not receive the case, or even hear about it, until almost nine months later in December 2015.

According to Freeman, the attorneys read the case reports and approached the case as a homicide case. After all, the boy had bruising all over his body. He had two large lesions on the back of his heels. The parents admitted to police that his behavior had changed, that he wasn’t sleeping, was throwing himself down stairs and was taking hours to eat. Yet, they refused to do what most parents would have done and take him to a doctor.

“We spent a year reviewing all the evidence. We consulted with a child-abuse pediatrician who reviewed all of the medical information and investigative files to advise us on this one simple question: Could he link the parents’ actions, or inactions, to Seth developing pancreatitis and dying? He could not,” according to Freeman’s statement.

Based on that finding, the county attorney charged the Johnsons with the most serious crime the law allows: neglect of a child resulting in substantial physical harm, which is a gross misdemeanor.

“We cannot comprehend how a parent would leave a very sick seven-year-old to the care of a 16-year-old so they can go away for a weekend. Nor can we comprehend how the parents refused to come home Sunday morning to care for their sick child when they were notified of his serious condition. Nor can we comprehend why the parents did not call an ambulance Sunday night to immediately obtain medical help when they finally got home,” according to Freeman’s statement.

The complaint explained how the child had been in foster care, and was placed in the Johnson home at age 3 and was adopted at age 4. The boy was also home-schooled, according to the complaint.

While there are limited medical records, at exam at age 5 noted the victim was “neurologically normal” and the Johnsons expressed no concerns with the child’s development, the complaint stated.

During an interview with law enforcement, the Johnsons reported substantial changes in the child’s behavior in the week’s leading up to his death. They noted the boy stopped sleeping early in the month and would “occassionally shake.”

The boy developed blisters and markings on his legs with the parents suggesting the boy was “always hurting himself,” the complaint states. This included throwing himself down the stairs and hitting his head. The parents also noted the boy slowed his eating and meals would take a couple hours.

The complaint stated the Johnsons acknowledged not taking their son to the doctor despite the concerning behavioral changes stating they had “issues with going to doctors.”

Instead, the couple relied on their personal research and claimed the child had symptoms congurent with post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury.

The Johnsons also stated the boy had previously been diagnosed with fetal alcohol syndrome and reactive attachment disorder, however, the clinic they referenced had no records of diagnosing or treating the child.

In response to the child’s behavioral changes, the Johnsons allegedly increased the child’s vitamin intake and treated the wounds with Neosporin and “medical honey,” the complaint states.

The complaint also stated the couple had been out of town on the days leading up to the child’s death and that the boy was left in the care of their 16-year-old son.

The day before the child’s death, the older son reported the boy would not eat or interact, wouldn’t get out of bed, and was lethargic and limp. The Johnsons acknowledged they didn’t know whether the boy was refusing to get up or too weak, the complaint states.

When the couple arrived home March 29, the boy was laying on the floor and did not react. The couple then prayed for his health, the complaint states. After a bath, the boy was placed on a mattress with no blanket or pillow and the couple said they discussed seeking medical care in the morning if necessary.

