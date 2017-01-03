Plymouth 2016: A Year in Review

Recalling some of the top stories from the past year

In case you missed it, the Plymouth Sun Sailor had a variety of headlines in 2016. Here are some of the events that happened last year: A ribbon-cutting ceremony happened in October signifying the opening of Vicksburg Lane and the new bridge crossing the railroad tracks. (Sun Sailor file photo by Kristen Miller)

Open to traffic

Residents found some relief as two major construction projects came to an end with the opening of Vicksburg Lane and a third lane of Interstate 494.

In October, the city celebrated the opening of Vicksburg Bridge, which now crosses over the Canadian Pacific Railway. This was part of a two-year, $21 million reconstruction project on Vicksburg Lane, which serves approximately 15,000 vehicles each day.

Mayor Kelli Slavik noted the project was completed without issuing debt or increasing property taxes, and is made possible due to the state’s bonding bill, which allocated $4.7 million, the first bonding money the city has received from the state. The bridge also includes a pedestrian bridge as part of the Northwest Greenway project, paid for by a voter-approved $9 million referendum in 2006.

Councilmember Judy Johnson expressed during a ribbon-cutting ceremony how important the bridge is for public safety and rail safety, and thanked the Plymouth residents for being so patient throughout the project.

In November, motorists found relief after two years of construction on Interstate 494, which included an additional third lane of traffic between Highway 55 and East Fish Lake Road. During a vigil for Domestic Violence Awareness month, family of Trisha Nelson and community members gathered at the intersection of Rockford Road and Northwest Boulevard, the location where she was killed in an act of domestic violence in February. (Sun Sailor file photo by Kristen Miller)

Tragedy strikes

On a cold February evening, Plymouth became the scene of a deadly act of domestic violence, which ended in a murder-suicide.

Corey Allen Perry, 28, shot and killed his girlfriend, Trisha Lynn Nelson, shortly after 9 p.m. Feb. 12 at the intersection of Rockford Road and Northwest Boulevard, after reportedly running her over with a vehicle. Perry then drove to the couple’s apartment at 5250 Annapolis Ln., where an exchange of fire took place with two Plymouth police officers. Perry eventually turned the gun on himself.

The two officers involved were identified as Officers Steve Larson and Quincy Grabau. Both were taken to the hospital and released with one officer reportedly having superficial wounds.

During a press conference the next day, Plymouth Police Chief Mike Goldstein expressed his regret for the “tragedy our city experienced,” adding he was particularly sorry for those who witnessed the incident on Northwest Boulevard.

“Those are images that will be hard to get past,” he said.

Perry, who was on probation at the time, was in the appeals process for a prior conviction of being under the influence with a firearm and terroristic threats for an incident that occurred in 2014.

Nine months later, community members and those affected by domestic violence solemnly walked to the intersection of Rockford Road and Northwest Boulevard as part of “Breaking the Silence: A Walk for Hope,” an interdenominational vigil.

There, Tanya Fure laid a cross-shaped wreath in memory of her sister, Nelson.

The event was part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and took place at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church of Plymouth.

Lighter side of law enforcement

A social media sensation known as the Running Man Challenge swept the country last spring, and the Plymouth Police Department accepted the challenge.

“If we’re challenged, we’re going to take it,” said Goldstein after the department was challenged by neighboring department.

Not only did the challenge fuel the department’s competitive side, but it was also seen as an opportunity to “build bridges with the community” and “show a lighter side” of the department, Goldstein said, adding it was also a fun activity to do as a team.

The five-minute video begins with Goldstein drinking his morning coffee, reading the Sun Sailor, as his wife serves him doughnuts hot off the stove. His phone beeps from an email he receives from the Minnetonka Police Department tagging him for the challenge.

While Goldstein was a proponent of the challenge, the video portrays him as resisting the whole notion as his officers and staff secretly dance when he’s out of sight.

“In no way are we participating in the Running Man Challenge,” Goldstein told his officers during the morning meeting. The video ends with Goldstein retreating to his quiet office where he does the Running Man behind closed doors.

The challenge was first introduced by two high school students from New Jersey, both of whom danced the Running Man to Ghost Town DJs’ “My Boo” on Instagram, and the dance soon went viral.

The dance craze first hit police departments when a group of New Zealand officers took on the challenge and invited their counterparts in New York and Los Angeles to do the same.

The Eagan Police Department produced a 30-second video in May that sparked the dance challenge among metro area police departments.

Click here for the full video.

Council’s stance on gun control strikes a chord

A Plymouth resident questioned the Plymouth City Council, during a meeting in March, regarding its support of stronger background check requirements for gun purchases, an element of the city’s legislative priorities.

Nick Roehl, who later in the year ran for a city council seat, expressed dismay with the public body taking a stance on such controversial legislation as gun control.

Upon Roehl’s request, the council conducted a study session and removed the item from its legislative priorities, which sparked debate from proponents of gun control.

The Rev. Nancy Nord Bence, executive director of Protect Minnesota, a nonprofit that works to prevent gun violence, disagreed with council’s stance, which suggested it was not an “city issue” and referenced the police-involved earlier that year.

Residents against gun control, however, were pleased with the council’s decision to strike it from its legislative priorities, with the argument that criminals will get their hands on guns regardless of the laws in place.

Glimmer of hope for Four Seasons

A June city council meeting brought a glimmer of hope for those eager to see the revitalization of the vacant Four Seasons Mall, located southwest of Highway 169 and Rockford Road.

Rock Hill Management is the first developer to present plans for the site, which includes a mixed-use concept with two hotels, 83,000 square feet of retail space, a senior living facility, and a parking ramp that would accommodate a park-and-ride.

The mall became an eyesore to the neighborhood after the site became vacant in 2012 and impending plans for a Wal-Mart fell through.

As of the last meeting in December, the council scheduled a public hearing for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 on the proposed establishment of tax increment financing for the redevelopment of the site. Providence Academy hosted a memorial service in honor of the 15th anniversary of 9/11. (Sun Sailor file photo by Kristen Miller)

15th anniversary of 9/11

“Fifteen years ago, we at Providence Academy had just settled into our classrooms and offices for the sixth day of our first year of school ever. And then the world changed,” said Todd Flanders, headmaster of Providence Academy in Plymouth, during a special ceremony in honor of Sept. 11, 2001.

This was the first year the Plymouth fire and police departments and Providence Academy joined for a remembrance ceremony in honor of the victims and families of 9/11. The event took place just two days before the 15th anniversary.

“Many of today’s ninth graders were not yet born. For most of you — our students — the events of that day live only in the retelling,” said Flanders, who spoke to a crowd of students, parents, residents, and first-responders has he recalled the events on a day that forever changed the nation.

So you don’t miss it this year

