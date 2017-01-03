Community for the Commons updates council

< > The annual Concours d’Elegance car show is held annually in The Commons Park in Excelsior. (Sun Sailor file photo by Paige Kieffer)

Council approves new member, hiring consultant for development of master plan

The nonprofit Community for the Commons provided an update on efforts to restore the park at the Dec. 19 Excelsior City Council meeting.

The Commons is a 13-acre municipal park that was developed in 1854. The area is located in the heart of downtown Excelsior.

The park includes the Port of Excelsior, city docks, walkways, event gathering space, band shell, scenic lakeshore views, athletic courts, picnic areas, playgroup and a beach area.

The area is used for large local events including the Fourth of July, Concerts in the Park, Art on the Lake, the Concours d’Elegance car show and many more events. These events attract tens of thousands of visitors from across the Twin Cities and beyond.

In an effort to enhance The Commons, local Lake Minnetonka citizens who are concerned about the future of park formed Community for the Commons. A committee was then formed to work on creating a master plan for the park.

The mission of the nonprofit is “dedicated to the long term enhancement and improvement Excelsior’s Commons for the enjoyment of residents, guests and the surrounding community.”

Planning Committee Chair Eric Snyder said the area has been in desperate need of repair and is under-utilized and needs to be enhanced to its maximum potential.

Snyder reported to the council that the group has been working to create a master plan and the first step the committee did was to examine the history of park, current use, costs of the area and revenue.

Second, the committee conducted community focus groups to get a general consensus of vision for the park. This fall, 350 people participated an online survey that was open to residents and non-residents of Excelsior.

In addition, 10 local focus groups were convened for input.

In the survey, respondents were asked who the primary customer for The Commons was, and Snyder reported that overwhelming people reported that the park is for South Lake Minnetonka residents.

In the survey, respondents indicated that The Commons is primarily used for walking, quiet uses, swimming, lake use and concerts.

In the focus groups, residents indicated concern that the large events are detracting residents away from the park.

The council members expressed concern that there isn’t a clear way to handle the master plan and future policies in relation to large events.

In addition, a common complaint by survey respondents was that the park is under-utilized during the winter season and overutilized during the summer season.

Many residents requested The Common’s layout remain the same, but be enhanced. Some ideas included adding in more sitting space, beach amenities, sidewalks and trails, picnic space and a ice skating rink.

Residents also said the baseball field and the Excelsior Snack Shack should be publicized more to increase use.

Snyder requested that the next step is to add another member of the Heritage Preservation Commission to The Commons Planning Committee, to make sure the historical integrity of the park is upheld.

Also Snyder requested the council approve the hiring of a consultant to create a master plan for The Commons, based on input gathered in the focus groups.

The Excelsior City Council approved both steps.

To view the complete report, visit bit.ly/2hzUztm.

Contact Paige Kieffer at [email protected]