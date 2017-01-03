Book lovers worm way through 20 years of books

The Mount Olivet book club meets at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the church’s Fireside room. The church is located at 12235 Old Rockford Rd., Plymouth. (Submitted photo)

Local book club reaches milestone at 181 books read and discussed

Twenty years ago, one Mount Olivet Lutheran Church member decided to start a small club at her church – a club designated for book lovers. With church members focusing much of their time on volunteering, Vicky Hubbell wanted to find an activity that brought people together through other shared interests.

The group began meeting at Hubbell’s home in Plymouth and continued until she moved to Arizona. Then, the club started gathering at the church.

Now, 181 books later, the club continues to grow and is reaching beyond the church walls. Members of the Mount Olivet book club are pictured with birthday presents for children staying at Home Free. They are: front, Gail Moravec, Lori Hayes, Vicki Jackman, Juanita Hoffe; back, Cheryl Jensen, Nancy Hoelzel, Vicky Hubbell, Diane Skrukrud, and Mary Jane Carlson. Not pictured are Pat Daly and Nancy Devine. (Submitted photo)

The book club meets at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of the month, for nine months out of the year. At their last meeting of the year, members bring ideas and compile the next year’s reading list.

Some past titles included “I am Malala,” “The Book Thief,” and “Galileo’s Daughter: A Historical Memoir of Science, Faith, and Love.”

The club is currently reading “Shattered Image” by Stacy Monson, a Minnesota author. The January meeting, which will be Jan. 23 (due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday) will include a discussion led by Monson.

While sometimes the books are faith-based, the goal is to read a variety of genres, and include a Minnesota author into the mix as well.

“We have pretty good discussion on anything and everything,” Hubbell said, who moved back from Arizona seven years ago. Now living west of the Twin Cities, Hubbell is no longer a member of the church, but goes back each month for the book club.

Although the club’s goal is to read one book a month, “if you start a book and don’t like it, you’re not obligated to finish it,” Hubbell said.

Something she laughs about to this day is her reading selection of Leo Tolstoy’s “Anna Karenina.”

“It took two months,” Hubbell said of the 800-page Russian novel, which now happens to be her favorite book. “We struggled through, but we read it.”

Vicki Jackman is among the original members. “There’s not many (books) over those 20 years that I have not liked,” she said, with the exception of “Anna Karenina.”

“I really didn’t like it,” Jackman said, noting the 12 different names for one character made it “a chore to read.”

After that, when Hubbell suggested the club read Tolstoy’s “War and Peace,” which happens to be even longer, her idea was quickly rejected.

As the months passed and the more pages were turned, friendships were formed. “We became a very close-knit small group,” said Jackman.

While the group makes sure to discuss the monthly book selection, topics also tend to stray more personal.

Five years ago, when Jackman’s husband died, the club supported her. “They are just right there for you,” she said.

“If somebody has a problem, we talk about it,” Jackman said. “We’ve got each other’s backs.”

The club also does its part in giving back to the community.

Once a year, the group organizes birthday bags for the children staying at Home Free, a battered women’s shelter in Plymouth, who happen to have birthday’s while living at the shelter. This includes a gift for the child, and items for a birthday party, including cake mix, decorations and party favors.

Also once a year, the club donates new books for children. This year, the club donated to Northport Elementary in Brooklyn Center for books for the kindergarten classrooms.

While the group is made of current and former church members, it’s open to the community.

“It’s just a good group of gals,” Jackman said.

For information about the book club or to join, contact Pat Daly at [email protected]

