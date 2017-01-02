Minnetonka/Hopkins 2016 year in review

by Gabby Landsverk, Sun Sailor Newspapers

The past year offered more than its fair share of tragedies, triumphs and surprises for residents across the west metro. Presented in no particular order, here are some of the top stories in Minnetonka and Hopkins during 2016.

Tragedies strike Minnetonka School District

After the murder of Minnetonka High School students and Greenwood residents Cole, Madison and Brooklyn Short and their mother, Karen, by the children’s father, Brian Short, the district was struck with four more tragedies.

On Jan. 31, 15-year-old Minnetonka High School freshman Ana Plante from Shorewood took her own life after losing her battle with depression. Ana Plante, with parents Toni and Al and older brother Leo. (Submitted photo)

Plante had been suffering for years with depression and anxiety. In addition to the loss of her grandfather and friend Brooklyn Short, Plante struggled with her mental health.

In the wake of their daughter’s suicide, Plante’s parents Al and Toni began speaking out on mental illness. They believe other tragedies can be prevented by having more open conversations about mental health and by sharing information about early-warning signs.

“There is such a stigma against talking about mental illness, and we need to start talking about it,” Toni said.

On June 28, 9-year-old Minnewashta Elementary student Daniel Antonio Peso Jr. of Shorewood died. The boy had been found unconscious June 26 in a swimming pool during a birthday party.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of 9-year-old Daniel Peso, a Minnewashta fourth-grader,” Minnewashta Elementary released in a statement. “Teachers and staff at Minnewashta described Daniel as a sweet child.” Daniel Peso Jr, with sister Cedra, and parents Chevis and Daniel Peso Sr. (Submitted photo)

The community came together in the days after the drowning to support the family, including his little sister Cedra, and parents, Chevis and Daniel Peso Sr., who is a Spanish teacher at Minnetonka High School.

Local children hosted a lemonade stand fundraiser in Chanhassen. They raised $850 for the family. In addition more than $46,500 was raised for the family in an online fundraiser.

The incident sparked increased awareness of silent drownings and the need for life jackets.

On Sept. 21, 17-year-old Minnetonka High School Scott Berzins of Shorewood was crossing Highway 7 and Country Road 101, not in a crosswalk, in Minnetonka early in the morning when he was struck by a vehicle.

Scott Berzins

Minnetonka High School Principal Jeffrey Erickson described Berzins as being, “a very talkative, friendly and nice young man.”

He said Berzins was a gifted and natural musician who enjoyed playing in the school’s jazz band. Berzins played saxophone, but especially loved playing the guitar. “Music is where he shined,” Erickson said.

After the accident, the Minnetonka School District Walk/Bike Advocates started speaking out more on traffic and pedestrian safety for students in the area.

In May, the group went to the Minnetonka City Council to address inadequate infrastructure that exists along the frontage road and some of the crossings on Highway 7. The group expressed concern about high school students who had been crossing Highway 7 by jumping over the raised median.

The group created an online petition with 227 responses and 100 percent support for improving the safety.

Within days, Minnetonka High School was hit with the loss of another student.

On Sept. 25, junior Samantha Burnette, 16, was shot and killed in St. Paul in an apparent robbery.

Four people have plead not guilty in connection to her murder and aggravated robbery. They’re awaiting trial that will occur early this year. Samantha

Burnette

“Hearing about Samantha’s death breaks my heart,” Erickson said in a statement. “We don’t usually think about death as something that happens to teens, so to have two classmates die in the last week, leaves us confused. It really shakes our understanding of how things are supposed to be.”

Burnette was from Minnetonka and lived with her grandmother Bonni Boudreau. She spent weekends with her mother and sister, who was present during the robbery and murder.

Burnette enjoyed listening to music, skateboarding, and hanging out with her sister and two nieces.

Station Pizzeria

2016 proved to be an especially good year for restaurants in Minnetonka, with construction on Station Pizzeria, acclaimed restaurateur Ryan Burnet’s latest project, getting underway in October.

The city council approved the plans in August, after reviews and minor adjustment were made to the proposal submitted in early July.

The concept takes the former Bennis Feed and Fuel Building, at 13008 Minnetonka Blvd., and transforms it into a classic, family-friendly pizza parlor experience, Burnet said.

Classic pies, a cozy setting, and efficient service are Burnet’s goals, with the help of head chef David Ellis, whose resume includes 112 Eatery and well-known New York City kitchens.

“We’re going to use the best ingredients we can get our hands on,” Burnet said. “My goal is to offer a quality of product and level of service that befits the community here.” Twin Cities restauranteur Ryan Burnet will open Station Pizzeria Jan. 17 in Minnetonka.

The unique space was not without challenges, however.

“It’s a quirky building, we realized that as soon as we started getting into it,” he said. “It’s definitely forced us to be creative.”

With 2,400 square feet of the existing building, Burnet’s vision for the space leaves no room to spare, fitting in 60-plus seats worth of high-tops, booths and tables along with the kitchen and as much storage as possible.

“It would have been much easier to tear it down and start from scratch, but that’s not what we do. This building has a history and a role in the community and we want to honor that,” Burnet said. “We’re really using every bit of space we have here. I know my chief wishes we had a bigger kitchen, but we’ll make the best of it. That’s what we’ve done before.”

The final product, a full-service restaurant with a pizza kitchen, seating, storage and a bar area, will be worth it, Burnet added, in spite of the extra work, since it taps into a lively and growing restaurant scene in the west metro.

“I absolutely fell in love with the location, and felt like there was a market here,” he said. “It’s definitely the smallest building I’ve ever worked with and I’m very excited.”

Pizza fans who share his enthusiasm will have to wait for the New Year, as the restaurant is scheduled to officially open Jan. 17.

Senate District 44

With the Senate District 44 seat vacated by Terri Bonoff, in an unsuccessful bid for Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District, people across the west metro were watching Minnetonka, Plymouth and Woodland to see who might step up to the plate.

Candidates Paul Anderson, of the Republican Party, and Deb Calvert, of the DFL, emerged as contenders in what would turn out to be a close race: Anderson came out ahead in the general election with 50.13 percent of the vote, a margin of just 201 ballots.

The narrow victory qualified the district for an official recount, conducted Nov. 18, which confirmed Anderson’s win by a slightly smaller total of 195 votes.

“I knew it was going to be close — this district is very independent-minded. It was a very hard race,” Anderson said, expressing gratitude that voters gave him a chance, even though a majority opted for DFL candidates in other races. “That split ticket voting is something I’m proud of … it was a huge honor to win even by a small margin.” Paul Anderson, senator-elect for District 44, is catching up on family time with wife Jamie and daugthers Lacey and Maggie before the session starts Jan. 3 (Submitted photo)

Anderson lives in the district with his wife, Jaime, and two daughter, Lacey, 12, and Maddie, 10. His background includes previous work through groups such as Families Moving Forward, Loaves and Fishes and Plymouth Covenant Church. Anderson also started a fundraiser, Tee It Up for the Troops, a golf event in support of disabled veterans. Anderson worked with Congressman Jim Ramstad, interning with Ramstad in college and later serving as his campaign manager and state director. He was also the deputy chief of staff for former governor Tim Pawlenty.

A lifelong native of Plymouth, Anderson said he’s thrilled to start the upcoming session, with priorities such as healthcare and education.

“This is going to be a very important session and I’m very hopefully that I can use my experience and do everything I can to find solutions for issues we’re facing,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting to work. That’s why you run for office— to be able to have the honor of serving the community.”

Legionnaires’ disease

Health inspectors uncovered the source of an outbreak of Legionnaire’s disease in Hopkins after a month-long outbreak in September, in which 23 people become ill, 17 of whom required hospitalization. One person died as a result of complications from the disease.

A cooling tower on 11th Avenue South, owned by Citrus Systems, Inc, tested positive for growth of Legionella bacteria, the source of the disease.

Experts hypothesized the source of the disease was a local cooling tower or other large source of water droplets which, after being contaminated by the bacteria, could travel through the air and infect residents.

The strain of bacteria found at the Citrus Systems site matched the DNA fingerprint of Legionella samples from four patients who lived, worked or visited Hopkins during the outbreak, according to department of health officials. Other cooling towers in the outbreak area were tested but were not found to contain the specified strain of bacteria.

“The lab testing is highly specific and provides us with great confidence that this tower is the source of infection,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Richard Danila.

Health officials added that the cooling towers were chemically disinfected Sept. 27, after samples were taken.

Department officials added that Citrus Systems has been fully cooperative with officials in testing and disinfecting the cooling towers.

Citrus Systems has a management plan in place for its cooling towers, according to the department of health, and works with a qualified contractor for maintenance.

“We don’t know in this case exactly what went wrong to cause the build-up of Legionella,” Danila said. “This situation clearly demonstrates how difficult it can be to keep systems free of Legionella, even when they are well-maintained.”

Christopher Jones, an Edina resident diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease, and his wife, Kathryn Jones, filed a lawsuit against Citrus Systems in late October. Ryan Osterholm and Brendan J. Flaherty of Pritzker Hageman Law Firm represent the plaintiffs and, Osterholm said, at least 10 other people making claims against Citrus related to the outbreak.

“I don’t know that people really fully grasp how serious it was. Twenty people were deathly ill and unfortunately one died,” Osterholm said. “This was devastating, especially in a community like Hopkins.”

The lawsuit requests a judgement for compensation “far greater than $50,000” as well as the cost of legal fees, to cover the costs of medical treatment, lost income and future earning potential and physical and emotional harm caused by the disease.

“When you’re out of work for a month along with medical bills piling up, that’s a tough pill to swallow,” Osterholm said. “The only recourse we have is, of course, monetary compensation for enormous medical bills, he’s still out of work and what’s he’s going through. The amount we’re asking is certainly significant — to put an exact figure on that amount would be premature.”

Osterholm said that a major goal of the lawsuit, in addition to monetary damages, is to investigate how such a large outbreak was able to occur, in spite of water management and sanitation systems.

“We do think there was certainly active negligence that occurred to allow such a massive outbreak to occur,” Osterholm said. “What’s really important is to get to the bottom of what happened here and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Hopkins Historical Society

This year marked the Hopkins Historical Society’s move to a new, old building. The historic Albert Pike Lodge on Mainstreet will soon become the hub of the town’s history as the society moves from the current location at the Hopkins Activity Center to the expanded location.

The lodge was built in 1902 for the local Masons which, at their peak, boasted more than 500 members, John Cooley, president of the society, said. Like other nonprofits, however, participation declined in recent years, he added, and the Masons approached the city a few years ago about selling the building. The city could purchase the building for a substantial discount, the Masons proposed, with the condition that the historical society be allowed to operate it as a museum.

“We thought it was a great idea,” Cooley said. “It was a larger space and a historic structure that would allow us to start a new space from scratch.” The Albert Pike Masonic Lodge on Hopkins’ Mainstreet will be the home of the new Hopkins History Center. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Gabby Landsverk)

In addition to added space and a prominent location, the lodge also offers a wealth of knowledge and artifacts from 100 years of the Masons’ Hopkins chapter, including many prominent figures in local history.

“It’s an amazing place,” said Historical Society Board Member Nora Davis. “It takes a long time to soak it all in. … There’s such a rich history and tradition, everything has meaning. It just blows my mind.”

The lease was signed last December, but the move has been in the works since late 2014, according to the society’s board members.

Among the items on the society’s to-do list has been the creation of blueprints, as originals for the building were unavailable. A commissioned set of blue prints was recently completed, underlining just how much needs to be done. Cooley said major changes will be bringing the building into Americans with Disabilities Act compliance by installing access ramps and redesigning the bathrooms to accommodate the public. To prepare for the building overhaul, a historic structure report will need to be ordered to assess the state of the building and how best to proceed with necessary changes.

In December, city staff members and officials announced an important step in the process. On behalf of the historical society, the city applied for and received a $35,000 grant from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through the Minnesota Historical Society. The cost of the historical structure report and related consultant’s fees will be $40,000, with the historical society providing the remaining $5,000.

“We were absolutely delighted,” Davis said of the grant.

However, many more months of planning remain before the society can open its door at the new space.

“The exact timing is unknown,” Cooley said, but added it will like take several years.

Look for more updates to this history in the making in 2017.

Trench collapse tragedy

A fatal incident in Minnetonka reinforced the importance of upholding industry safety standards in the summer of 2016, as safety equipment, allegedly not in use, could have saved the life of a man buried in a trench collapse.

That man was killed and another injured after a trench at a Minnetonka construction site collapsed the morning of July 25, burying the victims for as long as 20 minutes.

“This was a catastrophic collapse,” said Minnetonka Fire Chief John Vance, who described the trench as approximately 12 feet deep and 6 feet wide. “They had a lot of dirt on top of them.”

The Edina technical rescue team assisted on the scene, as did paramedics from the Hennepin County Medical Center.

Vance said the victim buried to his waist was in moderate condition and was able to climb a ladder out of the trench after rescuers excavated the surrounding dirt.

The other victim, identified as Jimmy Scott Klous, 48, of Onamia was unresponsive at the scene. He was pronounced dead in the emergency room of the Hennepin County Medical Center. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the chest.

Vance said that trench collapses of this type are particularly dangerous because of the mass involved; one cubic yard of uncompacted topsoil, Vance said, can weigh as much as 1,000 pounds.

Collapses are one of the risks of road and utility reconstruction, Vance added, which are typically addressed by industry safety standards. In most cases, a steel structure known as a trench box is used to support the weight of dirt surrounding the trench in the event of a collapse.

Vance said that while trench boxes were located on the site, they were not in use at the time of the incident. He added that the owner and supervisors of the contracting company were present at the time of the incident, but were unable to provide much information because the scene was “traumatic.”

Minnetonka sex trafficking

Months of collaboration, training and preparation paid off when Minnetonka law enforcement officers, with help from other departments, managed to arrest more than a dozen people suspected of involvement in underaged sex trafficking.

The department announced that 15 adult males have been arrested in a Nov. 1 sting operation. Sgt. Allen Ringate said the operation was a collaboration with other metro area agencies, including Bloomington, Eden Prairie, St. Louis Park and Plymouth, among other law enforcement agencies.

Attempting to solicit sex from a minor is a felony. While similar arrests have been made throughout the year, Ringate said the Nov. 1 sting was the largest of its kind.

“This is a record number for one event,” he said.

The operation is part of a larger effort across the metro to stop sex trafficking, particularly of minors, Ringate said.

“This problem has been going on for a long time right under our noses and it’s just now becoming more and more apparent,” he said. “Without the proper training and experience, it can be hard to spot it and address it.”

Law enforcement officials have said prevention in the Twin Cities metro is particularly important in preparation of the upcoming 2018 Super Bowl in Minneapolis. The event is known to create one of the largest markets for commercial sex in the nation.

The cases will likely continue into 2017 as charges are pending, due to the time-consuming nature of collecting and presenting the evidence, Ringate said.

Tonka chief retires; Hopkins chief resigns

Minnetonka and Hopkins both saw new leadership in their police departments this year.

Jeff Sebenaler, Minnetonka chief since 2014, retired May 31 after a 30-year career in law enforcement. A native of Minnesota, Sebenaler came to Minnetonka in 1990 after starting his police work at the Thief River Falls Department. Over the years, Sebenaler said the job has become harder with law enforcement, with recent scrutiny of police and constant changes in media, including cell phone footage which may be taken out of context. Former Minnetonka Police Chief Jeff Sebenaler.

“Unless you’re there, you don’t know the whole story. … Sometimes a split-second decision has to be made,” he said. “There are tensions, and as law enforcement we need to work hard to maintain that trust. … We need to do better job of educating the public about what our job is.”

His successor, Scott Boerboom, emphasized the importance of building community connections and strengthing outreach to citizens.

“I want people to know that the men and women of the police department are here to serve the community … and will continue to do the things we need to do to make life here in Minnetonka what it should be,” Boerboom said. “We’re professional, we care about what happens here, and we’re trying to make life better for each and every person we come across.” Minnetonka Police Chief Scott Boerboom

Prior to being appointed chief, Boerboom was a captain in the department and has spent more than 20 years in Minnetonka. He said he hopes to keep Minnetonka’s law enforcement progressive, work closely with other departments and re-establish trust between police and citizens across the metro after rising tensions from recent confrontations, including the incidents involving the deaths of Jamar Clark and Philando Castile.

“This has been an ongoing dialogue for a long time in the nation. … You take a hard look at what you do, and you should, and make sure that we’re doing the best we can,” Boerboom said. “We don’t always make people happy … but we learn from our mistakes and we’re always looking to do better.”

Hopkins chief Mike Reynolds announced Sept. 21 that he would leave the department to accept as director of corporate security for Allina Health. Former Hopkins Police Chief Mike Reynolds

“Chief Reynolds has done an outstanding job during his time in our department,” said Sgt. Mike Glassberg. “Our community outreach is like no other and Chief Reynolds played a huge role in fostering that.”

Brent Johnson, a 17-year veteran of the force, was appointed as the new police chief, beginning Oct. 18. Johnson previously served as a captain of the department, and city staff commended his communication skills and expressed enthusiasm for working with Johnson in his new role as chief.

“Capt. Brent Johnson is an outstanding leader who understands our agency and what the challenges in our community are,” Glassberg added. “Community outreach will continue to be a top priority.”

Contact Gabby Landsverk at [email protected]