Hopkins Scout turns old tech into new hope for people in need

by Gabby Landsverk, Sun Sailor Newspapers

In the fast-paced world, it doesn’t take long for the latest gadget to become an technological fossil. After just a few years, most computers and similar devices are generally considered obsolete.

For 15-year-old Peter Olson, a sophomore at Hopkins High School, what might appear to be trash is a tech treasure trove. Peter Olson, a sophomore at Hopkins High School, rehabilitates obsolete computers for people in need for his Eagle Scout project. So far, Olson has produced 30 functioning machines, which he donated to charities that provide computer access for people who can’t afford home computers. (Submitted photo)

For his Eagle Scout project, Peter has been rehabilitating old personal computers into working machines for people who otherwise wouldn’t have computer access.

“He loves tinkering with computers. For his Eagle Scout project, he was encouraged to find something he could do for the community based on his particular skills,” said David Olson, Peter’s father.

The process is time-intensive, Peter said.

“Basically I took them all apart, found what was wrong and rebuilt them,” Olson said. Each recycled computer is unique, he added: some need new memory, others new hard drives, RAM or other essential components.

From machines that can’t be salvaged, Peter gathers key parts and pieces to use in other computers, leaving as little waste as possible.

Olson collected at total of 70 computers from donations. From those computers, he has successfully produced 30 functioning machines with the help of a dozen volunteers. With his skill and tech savvy, Peter has led the group of volunteers in completing the necessary work and navigating the complex processes of dismantling and rebuilding the computers.

“Part of the Eagle Scout project is to show leadership, and Peter has been teaching and guiding people through what he knows,” his father said.

Once the computers are up and running, Olson outfits the machines with necessary programs for most everyday tasks, including Google Chrome for surfing the web and freeware office programs for creating documents, spreadsheets and other files.

From there, the computers are brought to nonprofit organizations to use for resource labs, or distributed directly to families identified as needing a computer, but unable to afford a computer. Peter said the machines, although outdated, are still a helpful resource for checking and sending email, writing resumes, completing homework, conducting interview research, or searching for and applying for jobs. In some cases, the computers have been used to help single parents work from home while caring for their children, Peter explained.

“Not everyone needs the latest and greatest,” he said, “Computers that are a few years old can still be useful to many people … people have gotten jobs because of this.”

In addition to supporting families in need, rehabilitating old computers also has an important environmental impact, Peter added, by keeping electronic waste, which is often toxic, out of landfills.

Any computers or components Olson does not use are recycled through a partnership with TechDump, which collects and safely disposes of e-waste.

While Olson’s work is already having an impact, there may still be more to come, as he still has plenty of computers left to work with.

“He’s never going to be done tinkering with computers,” his father said with a laugh.

A number of other nonprofits have also contacted the teen about receiving some of the rebuilt computers, prompting him to keep working.

“I want to strive to find better computers (to rehab and donate),” Olson said.

He has also applied for the Boy Scouts’ Hornaday Award, recognizing an outstanding project in conservation and environmentalism. His father said that whether he wins the award or not, his work has already make an impact on the environment, keeping old technology out of landfills, while at the same time helping people in need.

“That’s something to be proud of for the rest of your life,” David Olson said.

Olson said that he was glad to put his skills to work, and appreciates the opportunity to hone his leadership and communication abilities through the project.

“I know it’ll give me better opportunities later on, having those leadership skills,” he said.

