Highway 169 closes Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Nine Mile Creek Bridge

Nine Mile Creek Bridge on Highway 169 between Bren Road in Minnetonka and Seventh Street, also known as the Fifth Street and Lincoln Drive exit, in Edina will close in both directions beginning 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The associated northbound and southbound ramps going toward the bridge will also close.

Southbound Highway 169 from Excelsior Boulevard to Seventh Street and northbound Highway 169 from Highway 62 to Bren Road will also be reduced to one lane. The exit ramp from westbound Interstate 394 to southbound Highway 169 will be closed during the project.

The bridge closure and lane reductions will take place as crews begin to remove the bridge, which is being replaced. The Department of Transportation expects the work to last through October, weather permitting.

MnDOT advises motorists to follow the signed detours to bypass the closure:

• The northbound detour is eastbound Highway 62, northbound Highway 100 and westbound Interstate 394 to Highway 169.

• The southbound detour is westbound Interstate 394 and southbound Interstate 494 to Highway 169.

For information, visit the project website at mndot.gov/metro/projects/hwy169hopkins or contact Dave Aeikens with MnDOT at [email protected] or 651-234-7511.

For real-time travel information, visit 511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.