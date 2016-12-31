Wayzata’s 2016 Year in Review

Bushaway Road reopens after years of reconstruction work

Local residents, business owners and officials from Wayzata, Minnetonka, Woodland and Hennepin County gathered in early November to celebrate the reopening of Bushaway Road (County Road 101) after more than two years of reconstruction work.

“This is obviously a momentous moment for Wayzata and the communities around us. … It’s something we’re going to be proud of for a long time,” Wayzata Mayor Ken Willcox told the crowd who had gathered for a morning ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The county’s work began in the fall of 2014 on Bushaway, which was one of the first roads to be surveyed after Minnesota was established as a state in 1858. The reconstruction work included the widening and repaving of more than 2 miles of road from Wayzata to Minnetonka.

A task force comprised of area residents worked with Hennepin County officials throughout the design process. Discussions around refurbishing the 150-year old road had long been met with fear from residents that work would damage the historic nature of the road, a local scenic byway.

When work on Bushaway Road began, the construction contract for the project was set at $41 million. As work progressed, total spending came in at around $59.6 million, including $46.7 million for construction, according to Hennepin County.

A goal of early 2016 was set for completion of the project, with the new bridge being open for use by fall 2015. Reasons for the project’s delay and increased costs included the rising price of materials, extended railroad and sewer work and the redesign of sheet piling walls in the railroad corridor after unexpected soil conditions were found and a change in design requirements from Burlington Northern Santa Fe.

Another unexpected adjustment had to be made after plans for a roundabout at the Breezy Point curve south of Gray’s Bay were scrapped. Plans were changed after the discovery of ancient Native American remains at the construction site in October 2014. When it was determined that the planned roundabout could not be built without further disrupting the burial mounds, new designs were drafted for a 30-mph curve with improved sight lines.

According to Hennepin County, the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council, with assistance from Hamline University anthropology and archaeology graduates, will continue work on recovering any artifacts and remains and restoring the burial mounds.

In the spring, Wayzata will roll out its landscaping plans for the road with a volunteer-led planting effort on Earth Day, April 22, to plant flowers and bare-root trees.

– Compiled by Jason Jenkins

Future of Wayzata’s lakefront shaped by Lake Effect

Wayzata continued to move forward this year with plans for creating and connecting public park space on the city’s lakefront through the Lake Effect initiative.

In August, the Wayzata City Council approved implementation plans for the Lake Effect Signature Project, which included further defining the project’s scope. The decision followed the submittal of schematic designs from urban design firm Civitas after months of feedback from city leaders and community members.

The initial phase of the project includes a continuous boardwalk and lake edge improvements from the Wayzata Depot to a new site called the Eco Park, which is set to feature restored wetland and renovation of the Section Foreman House into a community center. Plans also include a redesign of Lake Street to be more pedestrian and bicycle friendly, with a signature urban park replacing the Broadway municipal parking lot. Safety upgrades at the two downtown railroad crossings are also included in phase one. The estimated cost for phase one work is approximately $13 million.

Once pre-design requirements are complete and funds are secured, construction for the project could begin as early as January 2018.

The Lake Effect Conservancy, the newly established independent nonprofit organization, will serve as an advocate for the project and seek private funding dollars from individuals, foundations and corporations. The city’s role in fundraising focuses on seeking public funds through local agencies like Three Rivers Park District, Lake Minnetonka Conservation District, Minnehaha Creek Watershed District, Metropolitan Council, Hennepin County, as well as state and federal funding.

The conservancy recently appointed Wayzata resident Kathy Coward as its first executive director. Coward’s responsibilities will include shaping the organization and working with the public-private partnership of the board, city of Wayzata, community members and funding partners supporting the project.

Coward’s past experience includes senior management and policy positions at numerous high-profile nonprofit organizations for more than 26 years. She also led a successful capital campaign for Minnesota Public Radio, managed philanthropic support and public affairs for a 12-state region of the Trust for Public Land and worked on a program aimed at creating naturalized shoreline on Gray’s Bay.

Coward has also served on various nonprofit boards, has a degree in landscape architecture and has her own consulting firm. Her clients have included the Minneapolis Parks Foundation, Milkweed Editions and The Nature Conservancy.

– Compiled by Jason Jenkins

A year of changes for downtown Wayzata

2016 was another year of changes for downtown Wayzata.

In November, ground was broken for a 385-stall public parking ramp on Mill Street between Broadway Avenue and Wayzata Bar and Grill. The ramp will be built over a section of the 182-stall parking lot currently on the site.

Those in favor of the two-level ramp, which will cost an estimated $10 million, say it will provide parking relief to the city’s downtown business district.

The construction bid was awarded following a design report created by Minneapolis-based HGA Architects through meetings with a project steering committee.

The first phase, the upper deck, of the parking ramp is anticipated to open by July 1 with final completion by mid-August.

Another downtown Wayzata project given the go-ahead by the Wayzata City Council this year was for Meyer Place on Ferndale, a condo development on the Meyer Bros. Dairy site.

The redevelopment project from Homestead Partners and the property owner, Meyer Properties, includes demolishing the existing 75-year-old vacant building at 105 Lake St. E. and constructing a three-story building with room for up to 21 residential condominium units and 52 underground parking spaces.

It’s estimated that Meyer Place on Ferndale will be complete by December.

Earlier in 2016, downtown welcomed Wayzata Brew Works, the city’s first microbrewery and taproom.

The brewery celebrated its opening day in April, inviting thirsty guests to a taproom that harkens back to the early days of Wayzata and recalls the history of the brewery’s location. The Boatworks building sits on the site of the original Moore Johnson Boat Works, a boat building business that was run by early Wayzata settler Royal C. Moore.

This past year also saw the debut of the Wayzata Sailing Expo, a weekend racing event featuring Marstrom 32 multi-hull sailing boats on Wayzata Bay.

The August event, from Swedish-based World Match Race Tour, a world-traveling professional sailing series, served as an introduction to what organizers have in mind for an annual, week-long festival that could include the east Lake Minnetonka cities of Wayzata, Excelsior and Mound. Initial ideas for the festival, which organizers hope to debut in 2018, include youth, armature and professional competitions in lake sports like fishing, kiteboarding, windsurfing, wakeboarding and sailing. Land-based entertainment could include live music, food and an expo for suppliers to showcase their sailing gear to the public.

Organizers of the exhibition hope to secure downtown Wayzata as an official stop for the World Match Race Tour competition, which would serve as the festival’s signature event.

Another major announcement likely to have a lasting impact to downtown Wayzata came this past June. Gavin Kaysen, owner and renowned chef of Spoon and Stable in Minneapolis, announced plans to open Bellecour, his second Twin Cities restaurant, on Lake Street.

Kaysen’s French bistro will take over the 5,800-square-foot space at 739 Lake St. E. The spot was once home to Blue Point Restaurant & Oyster Bar, which closed in August after nearly 30 years in business.

The much-anticipated restaurant is expected to open in March.

– Compiled by Jason Jenkins

Wayzata welcomes new city manager

The City of Wayzata worked to fill an essential job opening this year after the departure of Heidi Nelson, who left her city manager role for a city administrator position with Maple Grove in December 2015.

Among a field of 36 applicants, Jeffrey Dahl, who had served four years as assistant city manager for the city of Chaska, was chosen and began his role in May as Wayzata city manager.

When asked what drew him to job opening, Dahl said it was the city’s uniqueness and the opportunity to transition from an assistant city administrator position into a full leadership role.

“(Wayzata’s) got the best of both worlds – being a small town, but sophisticated like a big city. And when you’re there, you feel like you’re on vacation because it’s so beautiful. … It’s perfect. It’s a great community, and I look forward to working with the people to make it even better,” he said.

In addition to being the assistant city manager for Chaska, Dahl headed up the city’s human resources department and served as the economic development director. Before joining Chaska, Dahl worked as the Osseo city administrator and development services director. Dahl also has experience as a community development intern with the city of Woodbury (2005-2006) and as a global marketing intern with the Tennant Company (2000-2004).

Dahl attended the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities and earned a bachelor of arts degree in international relations and German in 2002. In 2004, he received his master of arts degree after studying political science, public policy and urban planning.

– Compiled by Jason Jenkins

A year of change for Wayzata Public Schools

From changes in school start times to a new elementary school, 2016 was a year of change for families of the more than 11,000 students in the Wayzata School District.

Students reporting to class in September were introduced to several large building projects: A new elementary school and expansion work at Wayzata High.

Meadow Ridge, the district’s eighth elementary school, features state-of-the-art amenities, including flexible classrooms with walls that can be easily opened for group learning space to accommodate the school’s 760 enrolled students and 50 teachers.

The two-story, 83,000 square-foot school is located north of Wayzata High in Plymouth, which is one of the fastest growing areas in the district.

Proof of the area’s rapid housing growth can be found in the district’s recent decision to move forward with planned expansion work at the new elementary school sooner than expected. The expansion will add another 10 classrooms and make room for an additional 150 to 175 students when it opens in the fall of 2018. The school’s capacity is currently at 700 students.

Wayzata High students reporting for class this school year will be the first to use a 68,700 square-foot expansion to the school’s A-wing, which increases the building’s overall classroom capacity from 3,300 to 3,900 students. The four-story building, which was completed in 1997, is the state’s largest high school with more than 3,400 students enrolled this year.

The new expanded four-story academic wing of the school offers nearly 30 new classrooms, including several new science rooms. Each floor also provides students open space, seating and tables for group gatherings and presentations.

Wayzata High students playing fall sports were the first to test the school’s three new multi-use artificial-turf athletic fields, which are being used primarily for practice and football and soccer games.

Another big change inside the school is an expanded cafeteria with new upper and lower commons areas. Three new gyms will host lower-level competitions and a new weight room are also available for student athletes.

Other work at the high school being completed includes an additional auditorium for smaller performances as well as new music space and rehearsal rooms.

In early 2014, voters in the school district approved $109.6 million in bond funding to add onto Wayzata High, build a new elementary school and make district-wide upgrades to safety, security and technology infrastructure.

This past year also saw the opening of the Wayzata Early Learning School. In addition to being the new site of the Wayzata Public Schools Welcome Center, the new building is also provies screening, family education and special education for the district’s Early Childhood program. The school is also home to the district’s Early Learning options, which includes Peppermint Fence Preschool, Wayzata Home Base and Bright Start Child Care. The move marks the first time that all programs and services for the district’s youngest learners (birth to kindergarten) and their families are together under one roof.

Recently, Wayzata Public Schools, in response to continuing student growth, created a growth task force to review student enrollment, housing trends and demographic data. If current housing trends continue, the district expects approximately another 1,000 K-12 students by 2019.

According to a recently completed housing and enrollment study, new housing developments are going up two to three times more rapidly than developers had projected in the north, and there is stable enrollment growth in the southern part of the district as older homes turn over to young families.

The task force is expected to make a recommendation to the school board in February about how to best accommodate growth at the elementary level.

Also new this year are redrawn attendance areas for the elementary and middle schools and new start times for many of the district’s schools.

The high school’s new start time of 8:20 a.m. is nearly an hour later than the previous start time. The change moved two elementary schools from a 9:10 a.m. to a 7:45 a.m. start, joining Greenwood and Oakwood as early start elementary schools. Meadow Ridge Elementary also starts at 7:45 a.m.

The changes relate to the opening of the district’s new elementary school. In trying to create a schedule and map bus transportation routes that include the new school, Wayzata Public Schools decided to take a look at district-wide changes in hopes to align start times with the natural sleep patterns of students.

– Compiled by Jason Jenkins